Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Emergency outages are in effect in Kyiv on Ukrenergo's instructions; the schedules are not being applied. Due to shelling, consumers in six regions have been left without power.
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv; schedules are not in effect, UNN reports citing DTEK.
Kyiv: emergency outages have been implemented at Ukrenergo's command; during emergency outages, schedules are not in effect
Russian attacks caused train delays in Ukraine on September 3030.09.26, 13:35 • 3148 views
We add
As previously reported by the Ministry of Energy, as a result of hostilities and Russia's shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions were without power as of the morning. As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin restoration work.