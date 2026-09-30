Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv; schedules are not in effect, UNN reports citing DTEK.

Kyiv: emergency outages have been implemented at Ukrenergo's command; during emergency outages, schedules are not in effect - the company reported.

Russian attacks caused train delays in Ukraine on September 30

We add

As previously reported by the Ministry of Energy, as a result of hostilities and Russia's shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions were without power as of the morning. As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin restoration work.