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Incident aboard Flydubai aircraft: Media learned that one pilot was of Omani origin and the other Emirati

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1286 views

Flydubai aircraft makes an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after an incident involving the pilots. Passengers, including pilots, prevented the hijacking of the controls.

Incident aboard Flydubai aircraft: Media learned that one pilot was of Omani origin and the other Emirati
file photo

The pilot suspected in the incident involving a Flydubai aircraft bound for Ben Gurion Airport is of Omani origin. The other pilot is Emirati. This is reported by Ynet, writes UNN.

Details

"The person suspected of attempting to crash a Flydubai aircraft bound for Ben Gurion Airport is the second pilot, from Oman. After the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, he was handed over to the Saudi authorities for questioning, in which Israel is also taking part," Ynet reports.

The other pilot, according to Ynet, is of "Emirati" origin.

According to unconfirmed reports in Hebrew-language media, as reported by The Times of Israel, "Saudi authorities are investigating the matter on the ground involving the second pilot, who is of Omani origin, after he allegedly stabbed the captain, who is of Emirati origin, and attempted to crash the aircraft."

At the same time, other possibilities are also being considered, including a mental-health episode that was not nationalistic in nature.

There has so far been no official statement regarding the circumstances of the incident from the Israeli, Saudi, or Emirati authorities, notes The Times of Israel.

Channel 12 and Ynet report that a growing belief in Israel is that the emergency situation aboard the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was an attempted terrorist attack, although this still cannot be stated conclusively. The aircraft landed in Saudi Arabia after a violent altercation in the cockpit. According to Channel 12, intensive discussions regarding the flight are currently taking place in Israel.

The Times of Israel also writes that, according to Channel 12, a second crew of pilots in civilian clothing was aboard the flydubai aircraft that made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. According to the outlet, these were passengers who prevented one of the pilots from taking control of the aircraft.

A senior Israeli official told the outlet that "if the pilots had not been on the aircraft, the incident could have ended in a repeat of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks or the 1976 Entebbe hostage incident."

This report has not been confirmed.

According to the news outlet Walla, the pilot under investigation is an Omani citizen.

The media published a video allegedly filmed from the Flydubai aircraft during its landing in Saudi Arabia, showing passengers celebrating, clapping, and singing as the aircraft landed following the conflict in the cockpit.

A Flydubai aircraft sent a possible hijacking signal — Israel scrambled fighter jets30.09.26, 10:17 • 2384 views

Julia Shramko

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