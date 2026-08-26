Terrorist attack

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08:38 AM • 12257 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22789 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15572 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18794 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21857 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27082 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22626 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18601 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13104 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41284 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

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The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:30 AM • 22803 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
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The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhoto06:30 AM • 13961 views
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Deferment after expulsion: lawmakers want to change the rules for students without a diplomaAugust 25, 06:20 PM • 70878 views
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Terrorist attack

A violent crime aimed at intimidating society
A terrorist attack is a deliberate violent criminal act directed against people or infrastructure objects with the aim of intimidating the population, destabilizing the social order, or exerting pressure on state authorities. Terrorist attacks are carried out by terrorist organizations or individuals. The actions of terrorists may have political, religious, or ideological motives. The most common forms of terrorist attacks include explosions, hostage-taking, armed assaults, and cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. The largest terrorist attack in history is considered to be the attack of September 11, 2001, in the USA. At that time, 19 representatives of the terrorist group "Al-Qaeda" hijacked 4 passenger planes. Two of them were flown into the towers of the World Trade Center in New York, one into the Pentagon building, and the fourth crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.
News by theme
Russia attacked the Mondelez plant in Sumy region with drones; it belongs to an American corporationPhoto

Russian drones struck the Mondelēz plant in Sumy region twice, damaging the premises and injuring several employees. There are no fatalities.

War in Ukraine • August 23, 04:12 PM • 4254 views
Following Russia's strike on shopping mall in Kryvyi Rih, official negligence investigated; there is one suspect already - MIAVideo

Following Russia's attack on the shopping mall, which killed 16 people, proceedings were opened over official negligence. The supermarket director was served with a notice of suspicion.

War in Ukraine • August 22, 06:45 PM • 42602 views
In Sweden, police probe online networks after a girl was killed in a sword attack at a school

The 18-year-old attacker killed a female student and seriously wounded two teenagers. Police are examining his links to online communities that promote violence.

News of the World • August 22, 06:39 PM • 9867 views
In Sweden, a young man came to a school with a machete and killed a 17-year-old girl

In Fagersta, an 18-year-old attacker killed a 17-year-old girl and injured three students. Two of the victims are in serious condition.

Crimes and emergencies • August 22, 02:30 PM • 7896 views
Russia is raising the stakes of terror and shifting strikes to rear cities — Kovalenko

The head of the National Security and Defense Council’s Center for Countering Disinformation called for enhanced security measures following the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. He added that the Russians are not using terror as a means of waging war for the first time.

War in Ukraine • August 22, 08:57 AM • 4278 views
Russian drones struck a shopping center in Kherson - Regional Military AdministrationVideo

At night, Russian drones hit a commercial facility in central Kherson, causing a fire and significant damage. No one was injured.

War in Ukraine • August 22, 08:13 AM • 4379 views
In the Samara region, an Ozon warehouse complex caught fire after a UAV attack — Astra OSINT analysisVideo

A fire broke out at an Ozon warehouse in the Samara region after a drone attack. Nearby are enterprises that manufacture explosives and ammunition.

News of the World • August 22, 04:58 AM • 10143 views
A weapons cache that may have been prepared for contract killings on behalf of Russia was found in Germany

Two pistols and ammunition that may have been intended for Russian agents were discovered near Berlin. German services are investigating a possible connection to a person detained in Romania.

News of the World • August 22, 04:09 AM • 19409 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone struck a shuttle bus; there are seriously wounded people

An enemy drone attacked a shuttle bus in Zaporizhzhia. At least three people sustained serious injuries and are receiving medical assistance.

War in Ukraine • August 21, 06:52 PM • 25192 views
The number of people affected by Russia's attack on a shopping center in Kryvyi Rih has risen to 103

As a result of Russia's attack on the "Sonyachna Halereia" shopping center, two people were killed and 103 were injured, including 11 children. The rescue operation is ongoing.

War in Ukraine • August 21, 04:21 PM • 5553 views
Zelenskyy called the strike on a shopping center in Kryvyi Rih a terrorist attack and urged the world to increase pressure on RussiaPhoto

Russian drones struck a shopping and entertainment center in Kryvyi Rih twice, killing six people and injuring 96. Zelenskyy called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation.

War in Ukraine • August 21, 04:08 PM • 4176 views
Kyiv residents were urged to be especially vigilant on the eve of and on Ukraine’s Independence Day

The city authorities urge Kyiv residents to identify shelters, not ignore alerts, and report suspicious individuals and objects. The SBU warns about recruitment for acts of sabotage.

War in Ukraine • August 21, 02:01 PM • 5063 views
The SBU warned of enemy threats amid mass events marking Independence DayVideo

The SBU warned that the enemy could use mass events to carry out shelling, terrorist attacks, and acts of sabotage. The SBU urged people not to ignore air-raid alerts and to report suspicious individuals.

Society • August 21, 11:55 AM • 3255 views
What is celebrated on August 21 in Ukraine and around the world

August 21 marks the days commemorating the victims of terrorism, entrepreneurs, going without makeup, and prose poetry. The Church commemorates the Apostle Thaddeus.

Society • August 21, 03:00 AM • 17540 views
In Poltava region, an agent of the Russian Federation who was preparing the murder of a military unit commander was detainedPhoto

A student, acting on an order from the Russian Federation, made explosives for an attempt on the life of a commander of one of the military units and agreed to set a truck on fire. The SBU detained him during the arson.

Society • August 20, 11:34 AM • 4132 views
Mass Russian attack on Kyiv: 11 killed and more than 30 injuredPhotoVideo

As a result of the massive attack in Kyiv, 11 people were killed and more than 30 were injured. Buildings, a school, a children's hospital and warehouses were damaged in three districts.

War in Ukraine • August 20, 05:13 AM • 4603 views
In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a minibus: four people killedPhoto

Russian occupation forces attacked a minibus in Kherson’s Korabelnyi district at around 8:50 a. m. Four people were killed, and four more women were injured.

War in Ukraine • August 19, 06:43 AM • 3881 views
Russia is tightening surveillance of citizens’ travel on all modes of transport

Russia’s Ministry of Transport plans to provide the state with actual data on citizens’ movements by transport. Law enforcement agencies will be able to track trips almost in real time.

Society • August 16, 04:15 AM • 15501 views
UAE vessel attacked again in the Strait of Hormuz

An ADNOC vessel was hit in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, a day after two other company vessels were attacked. The UAE condemned the attacks, calling them a threat to regional stability and global energy security.

News of the World • August 15, 07:31 AM • 5558 views
The FSB ordered the murder of rapper "Kyivstoner" in Poland - media

Polish intelligence services detained a Russian national who, on orders from the Russian Federation, was planning the murder of Ukrainian rapper Albert Vasilyev in Warsaw. The FSB accuses him of controlling the logistics of drones for attacks on Moscow.

Society • August 14, 04:24 PM • 10035 views
The US was unable to confirm Israel’s warning about an Iranian plot against Trump - Reuters

Israel warned the US about possible Iranian attempts to assassinate Trump, but US intelligence did not confirm the threats. The warnings concerned attacks during Air Force One flights and public events.

Politics • August 14, 07:14 AM • 4579 views
A Russian national who was preparing an assassination attempt on a citizen of Ukraine and the United States has been detained in Poland

Polish special services detained a Russian national who, on orders from the Russian Federation, was planning the murder of a Ukrainian-born U. S. citizen in Warsaw. Prime Minister Tusk called it the first such case in a NATO country.

Crimes and emergencies • August 13, 02:57 PM • 5804 views
In Bashkortostan, fires reported at oil refinery and Wildberries warehouse following drone attacksVideo

Following a UAV attack, a fire has been reported at the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery in Salavat. A Wildberries warehouse complex in the Chishminsky District is also reportedly on fire.

War in Ukraine • August 13, 05:49 AM • 4555 views
russia publicly executed prisoners of war in Olenivka who had been verified by the ICRC — ombudsman

The Human Rights Commissioner stated that russia publicly executed Ukrainian prisoners who had official status and had been verified by the ICRC. At least 53 defenders were killed and around 130 wounded during the night of July 29, 2022.

War in Ukraine • August 12, 02:59 PM • 7367 views
Four crew members were killed in an attack in the Red Sea; a strike on a vessel was reported near Pakistan

Four crew members of an Egyptian vessel were killed in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The Vela Nova container ship was hit by a missile off the coast of Pakistan.

News of the World • August 12, 12:38 AM • 14504 views
Drone strike on oil facility in western Libya causes massive fire

On Tuesday, firefighters in western Libya battled a fire after a drone strike on an oil facility. The attacks continued, hitting a power plant and an oil refinery, while an officer was killed in Benghazi.

News of the World • August 11, 05:47 PM • 5341 views
Russia struck the central market in Sloviansk; there are woundedPhoto

Russian forces attacked the central market in Sloviansk when people were there. Four people are known to have been wounded, including three women and a man.

War in Ukraine • August 11, 10:59 AM • 3685 views
"Every step Russia takes shows that Moscow is preparing not for peace" - Zelenskyy on Russia's nighttime attack with North Korean ballistic missilesPhoto

Russia attacked Ukraine again with North Korean ballistic missiles; six people were killed in Zaporizhzhia. Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on the Russian Federation to protect against aggression.

War in Ukraine • August 11, 07:17 AM • 5074 views
The Nigerian army rescued 33 people kidnapped by armed men in the northwest of the country - media

Nigeria's military rescued 33 people kidnapped by armed men in the northwest of the country. The attackers fled after coming under fire from the military, and the search continues.

News of the World • August 9, 04:59 PM • 4353 views
Saudi Arabia prepares for possible attacks by Iraqi militias linked to the Houthis

Saudi intelligence warns of possible coordinated strikes by Iraqi groups and the Houthis with Iran's support. The Kingdom promises to take all measures to counter the aggression.

Politics • August 7, 02:41 AM • 4604 views