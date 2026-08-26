Terrorist attack
Russian drones struck the Mondelēz plant in Sumy region twice, damaging the premises and injuring several employees. There are no fatalities.
Following Russia's attack on the shopping mall, which killed 16 people, proceedings were opened over official negligence. The supermarket director was served with a notice of suspicion.
The 18-year-old attacker killed a female student and seriously wounded two teenagers. Police are examining his links to online communities that promote violence.
In Fagersta, an 18-year-old attacker killed a 17-year-old girl and injured three students. Two of the victims are in serious condition.
The head of the National Security and Defense Council’s Center for Countering Disinformation called for enhanced security measures following the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. He added that the Russians are not using terror as a means of waging war for the first time.
At night, Russian drones hit a commercial facility in central Kherson, causing a fire and significant damage. No one was injured.
A fire broke out at an Ozon warehouse in the Samara region after a drone attack. Nearby are enterprises that manufacture explosives and ammunition.
Two pistols and ammunition that may have been intended for Russian agents were discovered near Berlin. German services are investigating a possible connection to a person detained in Romania.
An enemy drone attacked a shuttle bus in Zaporizhzhia. At least three people sustained serious injuries and are receiving medical assistance.
As a result of Russia's attack on the "Sonyachna Halereia" shopping center, two people were killed and 103 were injured, including 11 children. The rescue operation is ongoing.
Russian drones struck a shopping and entertainment center in Kryvyi Rih twice, killing six people and injuring 96. Zelenskyy called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation.
The city authorities urge Kyiv residents to identify shelters, not ignore alerts, and report suspicious individuals and objects. The SBU warns about recruitment for acts of sabotage.
The SBU warned that the enemy could use mass events to carry out shelling, terrorist attacks, and acts of sabotage. The SBU urged people not to ignore air-raid alerts and to report suspicious individuals.
August 21 marks the days commemorating the victims of terrorism, entrepreneurs, going without makeup, and prose poetry. The Church commemorates the Apostle Thaddeus.
A student, acting on an order from the Russian Federation, made explosives for an attempt on the life of a commander of one of the military units and agreed to set a truck on fire. The SBU detained him during the arson.
As a result of the massive attack in Kyiv, 11 people were killed and more than 30 were injured. Buildings, a school, a children's hospital and warehouses were damaged in three districts.
Russian occupation forces attacked a minibus in Kherson’s Korabelnyi district at around 8:50 a. m. Four people were killed, and four more women were injured.
Russia’s Ministry of Transport plans to provide the state with actual data on citizens’ movements by transport. Law enforcement agencies will be able to track trips almost in real time.
An ADNOC vessel was hit in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, a day after two other company vessels were attacked. The UAE condemned the attacks, calling them a threat to regional stability and global energy security.
Polish intelligence services detained a Russian national who, on orders from the Russian Federation, was planning the murder of Ukrainian rapper Albert Vasilyev in Warsaw. The FSB accuses him of controlling the logistics of drones for attacks on Moscow.
Israel warned the US about possible Iranian attempts to assassinate Trump, but US intelligence did not confirm the threats. The warnings concerned attacks during Air Force One flights and public events.
Polish special services detained a Russian national who, on orders from the Russian Federation, was planning the murder of a Ukrainian-born U. S. citizen in Warsaw. Prime Minister Tusk called it the first such case in a NATO country.
Following a UAV attack, a fire has been reported at the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery in Salavat. A Wildberries warehouse complex in the Chishminsky District is also reportedly on fire.
The Human Rights Commissioner stated that russia publicly executed Ukrainian prisoners who had official status and had been verified by the ICRC. At least 53 defenders were killed and around 130 wounded during the night of July 29, 2022.
Four crew members of an Egyptian vessel were killed in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The Vela Nova container ship was hit by a missile off the coast of Pakistan.
On Tuesday, firefighters in western Libya battled a fire after a drone strike on an oil facility. The attacks continued, hitting a power plant and an oil refinery, while an officer was killed in Benghazi.
Russian forces attacked the central market in Sloviansk when people were there. Four people are known to have been wounded, including three women and a man.
Russia attacked Ukraine again with North Korean ballistic missiles; six people were killed in Zaporizhzhia. Zelenskyy called on the world to increase pressure on the Russian Federation to protect against aggression.
Nigeria's military rescued 33 people kidnapped by armed men in the northwest of the country. The attackers fled after coming under fire from the military, and the search continues.
Saudi intelligence warns of possible coordinated strikes by Iraqi groups and the Houthis with Iran's support. The Kingdom promises to take all measures to counter the aggression.