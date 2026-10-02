SKYLERR said “yes” to Yevhen Pronin and shared a photo from their engagement

Ukrainian singer SKYLERR, whose real name is Valeriia Kudriavets, has announced her engagement to lawyer and public figure Yevhen Pronin. The couple posted the proposal moment on social media, UNN reports.

Details

The released video shows Pronin getting down on one knee during a joint outdoor shoot and holding out a ring to the singer. SKYLERR accepted the proposal.

"YES and only YES! Accepting congratulations," the artist wrote in the caption.

After the proposal, the singer posted footage showing the ring and a large bouquet of red roses.

Pronin himself also briefly commented on the engagement, writing just one word on his Telegram channel: "I’m getting married."

The couple has not yet announced the date or venue of their future wedding.

Context

SKYLERR and Yevhen Pronin have reportedly been in a relationship since approximately late 2024. At first, the couple kept their romance private for a long time. They officially confirmed their relationship in late 2025 by posting photos together. The couple previously said that their first personal meeting took place at Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv, whose history interests Pronin. They later began communicating more often, and their relationship gradually became romantic.

In 2026, SKYLERR and Pronin spoke openly about living together, their families getting acquainted, and their plans for the future. They also said they viewed the idea of signing a prenuptial agreement positively.

For reference

SKYLERR is a Ukrainian singer whose real name is Valeriia Kudriavets.

Yevhen Pronin is a Ukrainian lawyer and public figure. He previously served as acting president of the Athletics Federation of Ukraine.