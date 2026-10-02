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EU allocated €2.9 billion to Ukraine and emphasized reforms for further payments - Zelenskyy responded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6942 views

The European Commission provided Ukraine with €2.9 billion after reforms were implemented in key sectors. Brussels emphasized the timeliness of further reforms.

EU allocated €2.9 billion to Ukraine and emphasized reforms for further payments - Zelenskyy responded

The EU allocated €2.9 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility and emphasized the importance of timely reforms for further disbursements, the European Commission said on October 2. For Ukraine, this is very timely support, and Kyiv is working together with Brussels "in full coordination to implement all the agreements," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in response. UNN writes about this.

Today, the European Commission allocated €2.9 billion to Ukraine to support the financial needs and functioning of the public administration of the country, which continues to defend itself against Russian aggression. This amount includes €800 million that will be provided for the first time under the Ukraine Facility component within the Ukraine Support Loan

- the European Commission said.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen commented on the decision, saying: "Ukraine is defending itself against Russian aggression while continuing to carry out comprehensive reforms under the Ukraine Plan. With today's payment, we are helping to protect Ukraine's financial stability and supporting investments that will form the basis of its future recovery. Because European solidarity means concrete support. Europe will stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary."

"This disbursement follows Ukraine's successful implementation of reforms in several strategic sectors, including the judiciary, financial markets, human capital, the business environment, energy, transport, agriculture, and the green transition," the statement said.

The timely implementation of reforms and policy conditions jointly agreed upon by the European Union and Ukraine is key to continuing the relevant disbursements as planned, in particular under the macro-financial assistance program and Ukraine Facility

- the European Commission emphasized.

Ukraine's reaction 

Thank you to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the member states of the European Union for the decision to disburse €2.9 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility. Very timely support that will help ensure Ukraine's macro-financial resilience and strengthen our defense capabilities. We are working together in full coordination to implement all the agreements. Thank you to the European Union for its assistance and unwavering solidarity

- President Zelenskyy wrote on social media, responding to the decision.

Julia Shramko

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