$44.830.1550.700.02
ukenru
08:09 AM • 278 views
Ukraine submitted a law on national minorities for consideration, and Hungary approved it: more has been achieved than during the Orbán government’s 10 years in office
06:52 AM • 10244 views
Up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs: Russia plans the "most powerful blow" in an attempt to "freeze" Ukraine - NYT
06:37 AM • 10680 views
The Trump administration is redirecting aid under the Ukraine law to Latin America — WP
05:55 AM • 11046 views
Kyiv continues to be attacked by Russians: there is one dead and injured people, traffic on the bridges has been restrictedPhoto
03:07 AM • 20179 views
The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again
October 1, 10:52 PM • 24828 views
Ukraine has prepared a list of more than 20 Russian oligarchs for EU sanctions — Sybiha
October 1, 08:32 PM • 24046 views
Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones: an administrative building and a store were damaged
October 1, 07:02 PM • 28046 views
The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again; there has been a hit.Video
October 1, 06:52 PM • 24140 views
Turkey and the UN are preparing new talks on a ceasefire in the Black Sea — media
October 1, 06:27 PM • 22302 views
Strike 100 meters from a nuclear reactor: Ukraine called on the IAEA to respond to the Russian attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2.3m/s
54%
760mm
Popular news
The occupiers in the Kherson region have admitted a shortage of water tankers - CNSOctober 1, 10:21 PM • 12373 views
My conscience is absolutely clear: Portugal coach Jesus comments on Ronaldo's walkoutOctober 1, 11:54 PM • 5026 views
Bulgaria’s prime minister rejected accusations of a pro-Russian stanceOctober 2, 12:25 AM • 11592 views
The US is sending up to 10,000 additional troops and a third aircraft carrier to the Middle East — WSJOctober 2, 12:56 AM • 11327 views
Russia supports the AfD in order to weaken aid to Ukraine — MerzOctober 2, 01:55 AM • 10215 views
Publications
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhoto08:07 AM • 430 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligence07:15 AM • 5078 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 47271 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 50600 views
Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in SeptemberPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 10:30 AM • 54659 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Friedrich Merz
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhoto08:07 AM • 430 views
In celebration of selling 50 million copies, the Metro 2033 and Last Light series will receive a major updatePhotoOctober 1, 04:41 PM • 27656 views
Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat was left without his inheritance — who will share the millionsOctober 1, 03:10 PM • 33307 views
The Germany national team coach is outraged by claims that his team is "not white enough"October 1, 02:45 PM • 33260 views
Nicolas Cage called the Marvel Cinematic Universe "glamorized wrestling"October 1, 02:22 PM • 32817 views
Actual
Heating
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Brent Crude
Starlink

Ukraine submitted a law on national minorities for consideration, and Hungary approved it: more has been achieved than during the Orbán government’s 10 years in office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Hungary welcomed the submission to the Verkhovna Rada of a bill on the educational rights of national minorities. The document expands the use of EU and indigenous peoples’ languages.

Ukraine submitted a law on national minorities for consideration, and Hungary approved it: more has been achieved than during the Orbán government’s 10 years in office

Hungary welcomed the submission to the Verkhovna Rada of a draft law on the educational rights of national minorities and expects it to be adopted as early as October. Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban said this on October 2 on social media, UNN writes.

Details

"Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Vsevolod Chentsov personally informed me that a draft law on the educational rights of national minorities would be submitted to the Ukrainian parliament. We welcome this step, which was preceded by bilateral Hungarian-Ukrainian professional consultations and consultations with representatives of the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia over the past few weeks.

She noted that the adoption of the draft law "could strengthen legal guarantees for education in the Hungarian native language and the network of educational institutions."

"The Ukrainian parliament is expected to make a decision on the draft law in October," Orban said.

According to her, Hungary "remains interested in dialogue and tangible results in the everyday life of the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia."

"We are pleased that in a few months we have achieved greater and more tangible results in strengthening the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia than the Orban government achieved in 10 years," the Hungarian foreign minister emphasized.

The draft law on national minorities is already in parliament — what it says

The draft law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine regarding ensuring the educational rights of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine and persons belonging to national minorities (communities) of Ukraine was registered in parliament under No. 16119 on October 1, 2026.

As noted in the explanatory memorandum, the draft law provides for clarifying the provisions of legislation on the use of the languages of national minorities (communities) of Ukraine that are official languages of the European Union, and the languages of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine in the educational process alongside the state language. In particular, it is proposed to allow the relevant languages to be used not only directly in the educational process, but also in other forms of communication between students and other participants in the educational process on the premises and territory of the educational institution.

In order to create appropriate conditions for the functioning of educational institutions where instruction is provided in the languages of national minorities (communities) of Ukraine and the indigenous peoples of Ukraine, the draft law provides for the possibility of granting general secondary education institutions the corresponding status. Such status makes it possible to take into account the linguistic, cultural and educational needs of students and their families.

Certain provisions of the draft law are aimed at ensuring the possibility of taking into account the cultural and linguistic identity of the relevant communities in educational programs, in particular by providing for the study of national history, the preservation of material and spiritual culture, national traditions, symbols and customs.

The draft law also provides for improving guarantees of access to education in the event of the reorganization or liquidation of a general secondary education institution with the status of a general secondary education institution of a national minority (community) of Ukraine or of a general secondary education institution of an indigenous people of Ukraine. In particular, upon an application by a student's parents, the possibility of continuing to receive education at the relevant level in another educational institution with the corresponding status is to be guaranteed, where instruction is provided in the language of the relevant national minority (community) of Ukraine or indigenous people of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsEducation
School
Laws
Chentsov Vsevolod Valeriyovych
Zakarpattia Oblast
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine