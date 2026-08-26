Chentsov Vsevolod Valeriyovych
The President of Ukraine held a meeting on strengthening cooperation with the European Union. The main goal is Ukraine's full membership in the EU, which is considered a security task.
The President signed a decree dismissing Vsevolod Chentsov from the post of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the EU. He assumed the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration.
Some ministers of the Svyrydenko government retained their positions in the updated Cabinet.
The Verkhovna Rada appointed a new Cabinet of Ministers headed by Serhii Koretskyi. Some ministers retained their positions, and a number of ministries were divided.
At a faction meeting with President Zelenskyy, the candidates for future ministers were presented. Among them are Vsevolod Chentsov, Vitaliy Kim and Denis Maslov.
The EU officially opened Cluster 6 "External Relations" in the accession negotiations with Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Kachka stated that this confirms progress and Ukraine's integration into the EU.
Kyiv fears a delay in EU accession due to the elections in France and the pace of reforms. Ukraine is frustrated by proposals for only associate membership in the bloc.
Ukraine fears a delay in accession amid elections in France, while the EU has questions regarding the pace of reforms.
The EU is preparing a model for Ukraine's gradual integration with access to the market and programs without voting rights. Membership is possible no earlier than 2027 due to required reforms.