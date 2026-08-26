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08:38 AM • 12312 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22862 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15597 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18839 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21879 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27093 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22634 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18607 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13105 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41286 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Chentsov Vsevolod Valeriyovych

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration
Vsevolod Valeriyovych Chentsov was born on April 10, 1974, in Drohobych, Lviv region. In 1996, he graduated from the Faculty of Law of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv. A career diplomat in the service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1996. He worked at Ukraine’s embassies in Turkey and Poland, as well as at the Mission to the EU. From 2017 to 2021, he was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Netherlands and Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Since August 2021, he has been the Representative of Ukraine to the European Union, where he conducted negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU, sanctions policy against Russia, and coordination of cooperation with European institutions. On July 16, 2026, he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration in the government of Serhii Koretskyi.
2007-2011
Deputy Representative of Ukraine to the EU
2017-2021
Ambassador of Ukraine to the Netherlands, Representative to the OPCW
2021
Headed the Mission of Ukraine to the European Union
2026
Appointed Deputy Prime Minister for Euro-Atlantic and European Integration
News by theme
We are working toward full membership - Zelenskyy identified three priorities for intensive work with the EU

The President of Ukraine held a meeting on strengthening cooperation with the European Union. The main goal is Ukraine's full membership in the EU, which is considered a security task.

Politics • August 4, 03:37 PM • 4412 views
Zelenskyy dismissed Chentsov from the post of Ukraine's representative to the EUPhoto

The President signed a decree dismissing Vsevolod Chentsov from the post of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the EU. He assumed the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration.

Politics • July 22, 09:32 PM • 34060 views
Ministers for the first time: who are they – the new faces of the Cabinet

Some ministers of the Svyrydenko government retained their positions in the updated Cabinet.

Politics • July 18, 11:14 AM • 123060 views
Parliament appointed a new government headed by Koretskyi

The Verkhovna Rada appointed a new Cabinet of Ministers headed by Serhii Koretskyi. Some ministers retained their positions, and a number of ministries were divided.

Politics • July 16, 01:06 PM • 48575 views
Without Fedorov, but with Chentsov, Kim and Maslov - in "Servant of the People" they told who is applying for positions in the new government

At a faction meeting with President Zelenskyy, the candidates for future ministers were presented. Among them are Vsevolod Chentsov, Vitaliy Kim and Denis Maslov.

Politics • July 15, 06:14 PM • 46672 views
EU opens another negotiation cluster for Ukraine's accession

The EU officially opened Cluster 6 "External Relations" in the accession negotiations with Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Kachka stated that this confirms progress and Ukraine's integration into the EU.

Politics • July 14, 07:30 AM • 25205 views
Ukraine fears its EU membership bid could be delayed – media

Kyiv fears a delay in EU accession due to the elections in France and the pace of reforms. Ukraine is frustrated by proposals for only associate membership in the bloc.

Politics • June 9, 07:48 PM • 4193 views
Politico highlights pitfalls amid Ukraine's push for rapid progress toward EU membership

Ukraine fears a delay in accession amid elections in France, while the EU has questions regarding the pace of reforms.

Politics • June 9, 07:03 AM • 20166 views
EU prepares pre-accession benefits for Ukraine as rapid membership is delayed

The EU is preparing a model for Ukraine's gradual integration with access to the market and programs without voting rights. Membership is possible no earlier than 2027 due to required reforms.

Politics • April 30, 04:34 AM • 4299 views