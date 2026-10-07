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For drones and missiles: Ukraine received another €1.2 billion from the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The EU allocated €1.24 billion to Ukraine for defense needs, including drones, interceptors, and missiles. Total funding has reached almost €13 billion.

For drones and missiles: Ukraine received another €1.2 billion from the EU

Ukraine has received another €1.2 billion from the EU for defense needs under the Ukraine Support Loan, including for drones and missiles. This was reported on October 7 by the European Commission and Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi on social media, UNN writes.

Today, the European Commission disbursed €1.24 billion under the defense component of the €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan. The funding covers unmanned aerial vehicles, drone interceptors, drone ammunition, and missiles produced by Ukrainian companies

- the European Commission reported.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen commented on the disbursement of the funding: "russia continues its deliberate strategy of terror — trying to make everyday life unbearable for Ukrainians. Today's payment will help strengthen Ukraine's defense industry. And Ukraine's ability to defend itself. To protect people and infrastructure."

Ukraine has received another €1.2 billion from the European Union under the Ukraine Support Loan

- Prime Minister Koretskyi confirmed.

Where the money will go

"We will direct the funds toward priority defense needs," Koretskyi said.

Taking this tranche into account, Ukraine has already received nearly €13 billion in defense funding under the program, according to him.

What happens next

"We continue working with our European partners to ensure that the remainder of the allocated funding arrives on time and in full," the Prime Minister noted.

He thanked President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, and all EU member states "for their consistent support for Ukraine and strengthening our defense capabilities."

EU allocated €2.9 billion to Ukraine and emphasized reforms for further payments - Zelenskyy responded02.10.26, 13:21 • 24433 views

Julia Shramko

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