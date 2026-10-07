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The warmest day before the cold spell: temperatures of up to +26°C are expected in Ukraine on October 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

On Wednesday, dry and warm weather is expected in Ukraine, with temperatures reaching up to +26°C and up to +23°C in Kyiv. Rain and colder weather will begin on October 9.

The warmest day before the cold spell: temperatures of up to +26°C are expected in Ukraine on October 8

Tomorrow, October 8, Ukraine will be one of the warmest countries in Europe—the air will warm up to 26°, and no precipitation is expected. This was reported by meteorologist Nataliia Didenko, writes UNN.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day in Ukraine! And tomorrow Ukraine will be one of the warmest countries in Europe! During the day, air temperatures in most regions of Ukraine will range from +20 to +24°, while in the western regions, +21 to +26° is expected

- the statement says.

It is noted that the weather will be not only warm but also dry—rain is not forecast anywhere in Ukraine.

In Kyiv, October 8 will also be the warmest day of the coming period. No precipitation is expected, while the daytime temperature will rise to +22…+23 degrees.

"Autumn is nevertheless becoming a respectable lady," Didenko noted, hinting at the gradual transition to cooler weather.

Already on Friday, October 9, the atmospheric situation will begin to change. Rain is expected in the western regions of Ukraine and in some areas in the north, while air temperatures will fall.

Forecasters forecast temperatures of up to +23° and no precipitation on October 707.10.26, 06:59 • 3910 views

Olga Rozgon

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