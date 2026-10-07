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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

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Forecasters forecast temperatures of up to +23° and no precipitation on October 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

On October 7, variable cloudiness and predominantly dry weather are expected in Ukraine. Up to +22° in Kherson region, and 19-21° in Kyiv and the region.

Forecasters forecast temperatures of up to +23° and no precipitation on October 7

On Wednesday, October 7, partly cloudy skies are expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most regions. It will be warmest in the Kherson region — around +22°, sunny and dry.

No precipitation. Winds from variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 18-23°

— the statement reads.

In Kyiv and the region, Wednesday will be cloudy with clear spells, with no precipitation expected. The daytime temperature will be 19-21°.

Astrological forecast for October 5–11, 2026: a week that requires particular caution, and an important New Moon in Libra04.10.26, 19:31 • 25300 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine