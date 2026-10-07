Forecasters forecast temperatures of up to +23° and no precipitation on October 7

On Wednesday, October 7, partly cloudy skies are expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most regions. It will be warmest in the Kherson region — around +22°, sunny and dry.

No precipitation. Winds from variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 18-23° — the statement reads.

In Kyiv and the region, Wednesday will be cloudy with clear spells, with no precipitation expected. The daytime temperature will be 19-21°.

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