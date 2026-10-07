Forecasters forecast temperatures of up to +23° and no precipitation on October 7
Kyiv • UNN
On October 7, variable cloudiness and predominantly dry weather are expected in Ukraine. Up to +22° in Kherson region, and 19-21° in Kyiv and the region.
On Wednesday, October 7, partly cloudy skies are expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most regions. It will be warmest in the Kherson region — around +22°, sunny and dry.
No precipitation. Winds from variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime temperature 18-23°
In Kyiv and the region, Wednesday will be cloudy with clear spells, with no precipitation expected. The daytime temperature will be 19-21°.
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