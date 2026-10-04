Astrological forecast for October 5–11, 2026: a week that requires particular caution, and an important New Moon in Libra

The first week of October continues the challenging astrological story that began back in late September. The tense configuration of Mars, Pluto, and Mercury is gradually separating, but its influence is still palpable. In addition, retrograde Venus is joining this picture as it approaches Mercury. At the same time, this very week brings us an important New Moon in Libra, which opens up the possibility of gradually changing the scenario and finding a new point of balance. Professional astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko told readers more about what to expect this week.

What to expect at the beginning of the week

Kseniia Bazylenko notes that the week of October 5–11 is a period when it is especially important to control your emotions, not give in to provocations, and not make serious decisions while angry, afraid, or experiencing intense inner tension. According to the astrologer, one of the most tense days of the week will be Monday, October 5, because on this day the Moon moves into Leo and activates several planets involved in the tense configuration at once: Pluto, Mars, Mercury, and retrograde Venus.

This may be felt most strongly on an emotional level. People may find it harder to control irritation, resentment, and impulsive reactions. What could have been resolved through a calm conversation on another day may now very quickly escalate into a conflict. Therefore, on October 5, I would advise being especially attentive to your words and actions. Do not take arguments to the point of no return. Do not get behind the wheel while in a state of intense emotional arousal. Do not make important decisions out of a desire to prove something to someone. And most importantly—do not respond to aggression with aggression —says Kseniia Bazylenko.

From the perspective of mundane astrology, the expert says, tense configurations involving Mars and Pluto are traditionally associated with an intensification of the struggle for power and influence, forceful confrontations, and the rapid development of crisis situations. Therefore, at the beginning of the week, one should not rule out the escalation of existing conflicts or the emergence of new areas of tension.

Topics such as accidents, fires, technological disasters, and extreme natural phenomena may also require increased attention. This does not mean that such events will necessarily occur. But astrologically, the period calls for heightened caution —Kseniia Bazylenko noted.

At the same time, according to the expert, on October 7, Mercury will form an exact conjunction with retrograde Venus in Scorpio. She emphasizes that this is a very interesting combination.

We may return to conversations that were once left unfinished, review our decisions, and discuss old agreements again. People from the past, old feelings, financial issues, debts, documents, or obligations may resurface. Scorpio does not like superficiality. It forces us to get to the heart of the matter. Therefore, this week, much that has been hidden may gradually come to light, while matters we previously did not want to discuss may demand an honest conversation —Kseniia Bazylenko emphasized.

In addition, she emphasizes that, in global processes, negotiations concerning money, resources, financing, and shared obligations may become particularly important. The expert also advises not ruling out intensified discussions surrounding the cost of living, prices, and inflationary processes in various countries.

But for now, it is better not to rush to final conclusions: retrograde Venus often brings us back to an issue not so that we can resolve it immediately, but so that we can look at it once again —the astrologer noted.

Meanwhile, on October 10, according to her, there will be a New Moon in Libra. And this is where a completely different energy emerges.

On October 10 at 6:50 p.m. Kyiv time, the New Moon will occur in Libra. The New Moon is the beginning of a new lunar cycle, a symbolic point of renewal, and an opportunity to set intentions for the next period. And Libra is the sign of partnership, interaction, diplomacy, justice, and the search for balance. Therefore, the main question of this New Moon is: Do we know how to reach agreements? Not defeat one another. Not prove that we are right at any cost. But hear the other side while preserving our own boundaries —Kseniia Bazylenko remarked.

In her view, this New Moon could be a good time to reassess your relationships, restore dialogue, reconcile if that is truly necessary, or establish new rules of interaction. But there is an important nuance.

The New Moon is taking place against the backdrop of a rather tense astrological period. Therefore, harmony will not simply fall from the sky this time—we will have to create it through our own decisions. And perhaps this is precisely the main lesson of the week the expert added.

What the stars portend for Ukraine

According to Kseniia Bazylenko, this week looks particularly important in Ukraine’s horoscope. The tense configuration continues to activate themes related to the state itself, open confrontation, and international alliances. Therefore, one of the main issues of the week, in the expert’s opinion, may be Ukraine’s relations with its partners.

It may become clearer who is ready to continue cooperation and support, where new opportunities are opening up, and where contradictions, delays, or the need to review previous agreements are arising. At the same time, the tense activation of the sphere of open adversaries may symbolically point to increased pressure and aggressive actions by the enemy. Therefore, for Ukraine, this could be a period of not only military but also diplomatic trials the astrologer emphasized.

What to expect at the end of the week

On October 6–7, the Sun will activate sensitive points in Ukraine’s horoscope with tense aspects, particularly those connected with Neptune. From the perspective of mundane astrology, this may heighten uncertainty, public anxiety, emotional reactions, and informational chaos. The topics of water and water resources may require particular attention. But here it is especially important not to rush to conclusions and to verify information very carefully. Sometimes Neptune creates not the event itself, but the fog surrounding it Kseniia Bazylenko says.

At the same time, on October 9, according to the expert, a much more interesting and constructive aspect will appear in Ukraine’s horoscope. In particular, Mercury will form a harmonious connection with Uranus in a hidden area of the country’s horoscope.

This may symbolically point to unexpected information, news, or decisions capable of changing our understanding of a particular situation. What had remained behind the scenes for some time may become partly clearer. News may emerge about undisclosed negotiations, agreements, or decisions that had been prepared earlier. An unexpected turn in the information landscape, capable of opening up new opportunities, cannot be ruled out either the astrologer noted.

Finances, resources, and hidden processes

Another important aspect in Ukraine’s horoscope links retrograde Saturn with Uranus. It affects both the country’s financial and resource sphere and processes taking place behind the scenes the expert says.

From the perspective of mundane astrology, this may indicate the need to review previous financial agreements, possible delays or resource restrictions, changes in financing terms, or the need to seek new mechanisms.

Since Saturn is retrograde, some of these issues may not be new. It may be necessary to return to old agreements, obligations, or decisions that had not previously been finally settled. And Uranus adds an element of surprise. Therefore, what had remained undisclosed for a long time may suddenly affect the material situation or require a rapid review of previous plans. That is precisely why Mercury’s harmonious aspect to Uranus on October 9 looks particularly interesting: a difficult situation may receive new information, an unconventional solution, or an unexpected way out Kseniia Bazylenko emphasized.

The night of October 11–12

Although this is already a transition into the next astrological week, I want to draw special attention to the night from Sunday, October 11, to Monday, October 12. The Moon moves into Scorpio and once again activates the tense configuration: it enters into interaction with Pluto, retrograde Venus, and Mars. Therefore, the emotional background may once again become very intense the astrologer noted.

Kseniia Bazylenko emphasizes that this is not the best time for relationship confrontations, conflicts, or decisions that will be impossible to easily reverse.

Astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko’s main advice for the week

This week is not about fear. It is about awareness. We cannot always control the events around us, but we can control our own reactions. From October 5 to 11, it is especially important not to let emotions govern your decisions. Do not rush. Do not respond to aggression with aggression. Do not make important decisions while angry. Verify information. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. And the New Moon in Libra on October 10 reminds us of a very simple but important thing: sometimes true strength lies not in winning a conflict, but in finding a solution that allows us to move forward. Take care of yourself and those you love. With love and respect, your astrologer, Kseniia - the expert concluded.

Astrological forecast for all zodiac signs for October 5–11, 2026

Kseniia Bazylenko notes that this week will be very eventful and challenging at times.

The tense configuration we discussed last week continues to be in effect, so for some signs the main task will be to avoid giving in to emotions and taking steps they may later regret. At the same time, this does not mean that the week will be bad for everyone. For some, it will open up new opportunities at work; for others, it will prompt them to reconsider their finances, relationships, or personal life plans. And on October 10, the New Moon will occur in Libra, which will be especially important for representatives of this sign - the expert emphasized.

Aries

This week, your relationships and partnerships will require special attention. Venus retrograde may bring you back to issues that previously remained unresolved. Sometimes this may mean returning to an old conversation, sometimes to a person, and sometimes suddenly realizing that you have long been living in a relationship that needs serious reconsideration.

Do not rush either to end everything in the heat of the moment or to convince yourself that everything is wonderful if it is not. For some Aries, this period may put a definitive end to things. For others, on the contrary, it will help them see the weak points in the relationship, discuss them, and eventually take it to an entirely different level. The main thing is not to figure out who won. In love, that does not work at all.

Taurus

Your ruling planet, Venus, is currently retrograde, so for Taurus this period may become a time of major reassessment. This particularly concerns work, your usual lifestyle, your workload, and your attitude toward your own body. You may suddenly realize that you have long been spending too much energy on something that no longer brings either satisfaction or sufficient results. Do not take on ten things at once this week. Instead, eliminate what is unnecessary, organize your schedule, and think about what can be changed in your daily life. And be sure to set aside time for yourself. A Taurus who takes no pleasure in life is already a violation of the natural balance.

Gemini

Gemini may have a very interesting week in creativity and their personal life. Old ideas, projects, interests, or people you have not thought about in a long time may return. And this is where retrograde Venus may behave especially interestingly: exes sometimes have a remarkable ability to sense it even without an astrological calendar. So if you suddenly receive a message saying "Hi, how are you?" from someone who disappeared two years ago, do not rush to call it a sign of fate. Observe. As for creativity, the week may be wonderful. Return to what once inspired you but was put on hold.

Cancer

This week, your home, family, and inner comfort may demand a great deal of attention. Old family issues or conversations that have long been postponed may resurface. And here it is important not to try once again to become the person who has to understand everyone, reconcile everyone, save everyone, and still feed them. Allow adults to take responsibility for their own emotions. You would be better off focusing on your own space. Rearranging things, creating a cozy atmosphere, finishing old household tasks, or simply having a quiet evening may give you much more this week than endlessly solving other people's problems.

Leo

Leo, this week the Universe continues to test your self-control. The tension remains high, especially at the beginning of the week. You may be provoked by people, circumstances, words, delays, or situations in which you will really want to immediately show everyone who is in charge here. Don’t. Your greatest victory this week will not be the ability to defeat someone, but the ability to stop yourself in time. Be especially careful behind the wheel, during conflicts, physical exertion, and in situations involving risk. Any impulsive mistake now could have serious consequences. If by the end of the week you have not quarreled with anyone, broken anything, or banished anyone from your life forever, you may confidently award yourself a black belt in the art of surviving October 2026.

Virgo

This week, Virgos should take a serious look at money. Not necessarily because something bad will happen to it. On the contrary—this may be the very time when interesting ideas emerge about how to earn more or use your abilities more effectively. Review your business, prices, expenses, and old financial decisions. Perhaps an idea you once put aside now deserves a second chance. But it is better not to rush into major purchases or risky investments. And here is another question Virgos should ask themselves: does the payment you receive correspond to the amount of energy and knowledge you invest? Sometimes financial changes begin precisely with this.

Libra

Libra, a truly interesting period is beginning for you. On October 10, the New Moon will occur in your sign. This is a symbolic point marking the beginning of a new personal cycle, when you can reassess your life and determine where you want to move next. Questions concerning your own desires, self-esteem, appearance, personal plans, and the way you want to see yourself in the future may become especially important. But Venus—your ruling planet—is retrograde now. So I would not advise starting a revolution under the slogan “starting tomorrow, I’m a completely different person.” Think first. What do you want to leave in the past? What do you want to bring back? And what is it time to create anew? The New Moon gives you a new starting point, while retrograde Venus helps you understand what baggage you want to bring into this new cycle.

Scorpio

Scorpio is another sign that needs to exercise particular caution this week. Venus is retrograde in your sign, and the overall configuration of the week remains tense. Therefore, emotions may be extremely intense: love, jealousy, resentment, the desire to find out the truth, bring back the past, or immediately decide the fate of a relationship. Don’t rush. In fact, I would not advise falling in love “forever” in the grip of strong emotions, getting married after three dates, or giving your beloved an impassioned interrogation. Your strength now lies not in controlling others, but in understanding yourself well. Old feelings may return precisely so that you can finally understand why this story once entered your life.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarius, friends, new acquaintances, social connections, and plans for the future may become especially interesting. Someone from the past may reappear in your circle. An old project, offer, or collaboration idea may return. Don’t automatically reject it merely because something did not work out in the past. Circumstances may have changed. But don’t agree to everything indiscriminately either. This week, it will be especially clear who is truly your like-minded ally and who merely talks beautifully about grand plans. Your task is to choose the right people to move forward with.

Capricorn

Capricorns should take a closer look at their professional sphere. Old work-related issues, clients, offers, or projects that could not be implemented at the time may return. And this time, they may look completely different. At the same time, do not rush to quit abruptly, argue with management, or announce that you are starting a new life tomorrow. Create a plan first. The second half of the week may offer you a very interesting professional idea. Capricorn generally feels much more confident when, before starting a revolution, they at least open Excel.

Aquarius

Aquarians, you also remain among the signs that need to keep a cool head this week. Do not engage in a fight simply because you are being provoked. Do not make radical decisions in a moment of anger, and pay especially close attention to information, documents, travel, and agreements. You may feel a sudden desire to change the direction of your life, abandon old beliefs, or prove that you are right to someone. Do not rush to destroy something that you may still need tomorrow. Instead, the week may bring interesting information, new knowledge, international contacts, or an idea that will make you look at your future in a completely different way. Your motto for this week: think first — then press the "send" button.

Pisces

Pisces should pay closer attention to joint finances, loans, debts, taxes, investments, and any material obligations to other people. This is a good period to review old financial decisions, identify weak points, and put things in order. However, I would not advise risking large sums simply because an offer looks exceptionally attractive. Check the documents, figures, and terms. And do not let emotions control your wallet. Sometimes the most profitable financial decision of the week is to say in time: "No, thank you, I’ll think about it."

The main advice of the week for all signs

October 5–11 is not the week to try to force events to move faster. In some situations, it is better to wait it out. In others — to reconsider the past. And somewhere, it is better to remain silent rather than get involved in a conflict. Yet elsewhere, an idea may be born right now that will later open up entirely new opportunities. Take care of yourselves and those you love. With love and respect, your astrologer, Kseniia - the expert emphasized.

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