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"Just Ukrainian responses to all Russian strikes" — Zelenskyy reported strikes on targets in Russia and the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Four targets were hit, including oil facilities and a training ground in three Russian regions. There was also a response in the Black Sea.

"Just Ukrainian responses to all Russian strikes" — Zelenskyy reported strikes on targets in Russia and the Black Sea

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on just Ukrainian responses to all Russian strikes and the destruction of four targets in three regions of the Russian Federation and in the Black Sea, including oil facilities and a training ground, UNN writes.

Just Ukrainian responses to all Russian strikes against our people. Over the past 24 hours, our warriors struck four targets that help Russia finance and wage its brutal war: two oil facilities and a training ground in the Perm, Samara, and Astrakhan regions. There has also been a response in the Black Sea

— Zelenskyy wrote on social media on October 7.

Julia Shramko

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