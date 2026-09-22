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There are 114 European integration bills in the Verkhovna Rada; Ukraine presented the progress of reforms to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Ukraine presented the EU with the progress of reforms and the fulfillment of its commitments. There are 114 European integration bills at various stages of consideration in the Verkhovna Rada.

There are 114 European integration bills in the Verkhovna Rada; Ukraine presented the progress of reforms to the EU

Ukraine presented EU Member States with an update on the implementation of reforms and commitments במסגרת the negotiations on accession to the European Union. As of September 15, 114 European integration bills were at various stages of consideration in the Verkhovna Rada, the Government Portal reports, according to UNN.

Details

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov presented the results during a meeting in Brussels with representatives of the EU Council Working Party on Enlargement (COELA).

According to him, Ukraine is moving on to the practical implementation of a significant body of commitments that must be translated into specific legislative and government decisions. The Government and the Verkhovna Rada are strengthening coordination and will jointly identify priority European integration bills.

Ukraine is working on rule-of-law reforms

EU representatives were also presented with progress in criminal justice, prosecution reform, the selection of judges, ensuring the integrity of the judicial system, and anti-corruption policy. The independence and capacity of anti-corruption bodies also remain among the priorities.

Russia has launched a new wave of propaganda against Ukraine's accession to the EU04.08.26, 10:52 • 3668 views

Ukraine, together with the European Commission, is working on meeting the interim benchmarks of the negotiation process and monitoring the implementation of reforms.

Chentsov also briefed partners on the implementation of commitments concerning the protection of the rights of national minorities. The updated government plan provides for the implementation of measures in education by the end of 2026, and in the language and political rights spheres during 2027.

The government wants to ensure readiness to close the EU negotiation clusters during 202718.08.26, 15:48 • 4084 views

Stepan Haftko

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