The government wants to ensure readiness to close the EU negotiation clusters during 2027

The Government’s Program of Activities aims to open all negotiating clusters with the EU during 2026–2027 and ensure readiness for their closure throughout 2027, UNN reports, citing the document.

Details

According to the Government’s Program of Activities, one of the operational goals of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration is to conduct negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU across all negotiating clusters, hold negotiations, and move toward preparing the Treaty on Ukraine’s Accession to the EU.

The main tasks are defined as follows:

open negotiations under Cluster 2, “Internal Market” (2026–2027);

open negotiations under Cluster 3, “Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth” (2026–2027);

open negotiations under Cluster 4, “Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity” (2026–2027);

open negotiations under Cluster 5, “Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion Policy” (2026–2027;

fulfill the conditions to ensure readiness for closing all negotiating chapters (2027);

launch the process of preparing a draft Treaty on Ukraine’s Accession to the European Union and establish a corresponding working group within the EU Council (2027);

ensure proper coordination and monitoring of the implementation of Ukraine’s European integration commitments, in particular the National Programme for the Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to EU Law (the EU acquis) (2026–2027).

Additional information

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted the Government’s Program of Activities to the Verkhovna Rada. Parliament is expected to consider it shortly.

The Government identifies four programmatic areas of work. In particular, strengthening resilience and bringing about a just peace:

the task is not only to deter russia’s aggression against Ukraine, but also to create conditions for seizing the strategic initiative. The development of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex is an important foundation on this path;

the Government’s key task is to protect critical infrastructure and life-support systems, and ensure the resilience of the energy system, territorial communities, and the economy throughout the period of russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine;

the tactical goal for the next few months is to get through the winter steadily, which will require maximum preparedness and coordinated operation of all systems;

the Government will work proactively to maintain the unity of partners in supporting our state, strengthen its negotiating position, and seek increased financial and military support.

Restoring and developing human capital:

despite russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine and limited resources, the Government is undertaking to create opportunities for quality education, employment, entrepreneurship, and professional development;

a separate priority is youth policy and creating conditions for young people to build their future in Ukraine;

accessible healthcare and rehabilitation, quality social services, housing, care infrastructure, and support for those who need it most;

support for veterans and their families, internally displaced persons, as well as everyone whose work ensures the functioning of the state and the economy;

the Government aims to maintain Ukraine’s connection with the millions of Ukrainians who left the country abroad as a result of russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, support Ukrainian identity, and create conditions for their return and self-realization in Ukraine.

Building a capable European state:

the Government’s task is to make public administration effective and high-quality, and to simplify and accelerate bureaucratic processes as much as possible;

the Government will propose comprehensive solutions for further public administration reform as soon as possible;

the practical phase of European integration requires large-scale alignment of legislation, strengthening institutions, and formulating negotiating positions that will simultaneously ensure compliance with EU membership criteria and protect Ukraine’s economic interests;

the result of all actions should be to accelerate Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

Accelerating recovery and economic development:

The main sources of Ukraine’s long-term growth should be private initiative, entrepreneurship, investment, as well as the de-shadowing of the economy and anti-corruption efforts by all branches of government, which will make it possible to ensure investment security and protect entrepreneurs’ rights, insure against war risks, provide accessible lending, and establish simple, predictable, and fair rules for doing business;

The result should be a reduction in the economy’s dependence on the state budget and an increase in the state’s own resources for defense and the social sphere;

Economic policy should focus on productive employment, domestic production and processing, investment, technological modernization, and export expansion;

Ukraine must continue the transition from a raw-materials model, in which we primarily sell raw materials, to an economy that creates more high-value-added products domestically, which means more jobs, higher incomes, greater export potential, and a greater capacity to finance defense through its own economy;

The government will create conditions for the development of small and medium-sized businesses and a more diversified economy. Entrepreneurial success should become a socially recognized value.

The government has also identified 12 strategic objectives in its work, grouped according to the program areas outlined above:

strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities, reform the system for staffing the defense forces, and create conditions for seizing the strategic initiative. Develop the defense industry;

strengthen the resilience of critical infrastructure, the energy system, the economy, and society to military and crisis threats, and ensure security in territorial communities;

achieve accountability for the aggressor state, compensation for the damage caused, and protection of the rights of Ukraine and its citizens;

increase the participation of Ukrainians in Ukraine and abroad in economic, civic, and public life;

create conditions for education, health, employment, housing provision, development, and self-realization for the citizens of Ukraine;

strengthen the formation of Ukrainian civic identity and create conditions for the retention, return, and reintegration of Ukrainian citizens;

ensure Ukraine’s readiness for the swiftest possible completion of negotiations on accession to the EU and deepen Euro-Atlantic integration. Provide maximum support for anti-corruption reforms and the strengthening of the rule of law;

build one of the most effective state systems in Europe—a compact, professional, digital, transparent, rapid, and results-oriented system for the citizens of Ukraine;

ensure Ukraine’s dignified presence and positive image on the international stage;

ensure macrofinancial stability, fiscal sustainability, and predictable rules for the citizens of Ukraine, businesses, and investors;

accelerate the recovery and modernization of social, energy, transport, and utility infrastructure; ensure resilient and flexible infrastructure capable of adapting to future challenges;

ensure the transition to a productive, innovative, investment- and export-oriented economy with high added value, and stimulate the development of domestic production.

The government's Action Program has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada; lawmakers will consider it shortly