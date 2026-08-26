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08:38 AM • 12227 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22751 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15565 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18778 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21851 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27080 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22624 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18599 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13104 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41283 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

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Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 26391 views
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Major fire blocked traffic on one street in KyivPhoto05:32 AM • 7420 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027Video06:00 AM • 19002 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhoto06:30 AM • 13891 views
Publications
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:30 AM • 22759 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
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07:05 AM • 18782 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhoto06:30 AM • 13945 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027Video06:00 AM • 19064 views
Deferment after expulsion: lawmakers want to change the rules for students without a diplomaAugust 25, 06:20 PM • 70868 views
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It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died from04:39 AM • 21419 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 26445 views
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Laws

Normative acts that form the country's legislation
Laws are normative legal acts of the highest legal force that regulate the most important social relations by establishing universally binding rules, adopted through a special procedure or directly by the people. In Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is the sole body of the legislative branch authorized to pass laws. The fundamental law is the Constitution of Ukraine; all other laws and normative acts must comply with its provisions.
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The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure

The Business Ombudsman Council has recorded the opening of cases by the Economic Security Bureau before tax liabilities are agreed. Analytical reports are often deemed inadmissible evidence.

Society • 07:30 AM • 22775 views
UN and ICRC called for restrictions on autonomous weapons

Guterres and Spoljaric called on states to begin negotiations on legally binding restrictions on autonomous weapons. They warned of risks to civilians.

News of the World • 07:11 AM • 1920 views
Trump proposed renaming Lake Ontario "Lake America" – Canadians opposed the idea

Trump proposed renaming Lake Ontario Lake America amid the trade conflict. Canadians and the premier of Ontario opposed the idea.

Politics • August 26, 02:37 AM • 3908 views
Deferment after expulsion: lawmakers want to change the rules for students without a diploma

Draft Law No. 15553 proposes not considering incomplete studies without a diploma as obtaining education for a second time. This could simplify the processing of deferments.

Politics • August 25, 06:20 PM • 70872 views
The Verkhovna Rada proposes issuing three-year residence permits to Belarusians who support Ukraine and simplifying the process of obtaining citizenship

Draft Law No. 15529 proposes granting Belarusians who condemn Russia's aggression three-year residence permits with the right to work and do business, as well as simplifying the process of obtaining citizenship for them.

Society • August 25, 01:27 PM • 4588 views
The National Security and Defense Council stated that restricting Russian content would affect generations of Ukrainians

Andrii Kovalenko stated that restricting Russian content would affect Ukrainian society in the coming years. Children's content is of particular importance.

Society • August 25, 12:17 PM • 3988 views
How to Enroll a Child in Kindergarten in 2026: Waiting List, Documents, and BenefitsPhoto

Legislation in 2026 provides significantly broader opportunities for obtaining preschool education. At the same time, the specific age at which a child is admitted depends on the type of institution.

Society • August 25, 11:36 AM • 2772 views
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Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council

In 2025, the ESB received 29% of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies, and the same share in 2026. Entrepreneurs complain about property seizures and investigative actions.

Economy • August 25, 08:07 AM • 51553 views
Zelenskyy proposes identifying the national shrines of the Ukrainian people and establishing liability for damaging them

The President proposed granting special status to 23 historical sites and strengthening their protection. Intentional damage would be punishable by\r\nup to 10 years in prison.

Politics • August 24, 12:41 PM • 6360 views
Ukraine shoots down over 90% of Shahed drones and is preparing a response to Russian ballistic missiles, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s defense industry needs to scale up the production of drones and long-range systems. The President called for creating protection against Russian ballistic missiles.

War in Ukraine • August 24, 07:21 AM • 5008 views
U.S.-Canada trade negotiations failed over minor differences in the details of the agreement

The U. S. and Canada failed to reach a trade agreement due to disagreements over tariffs, digital services, and trade partnerships. Washington imposed a 50% tariff, and Ottawa is preparing a response.

Economy • August 23, 09:38 PM • 3971 views
The US-Canada trade war is escalating: Ottawa introduces reciprocal tariffs

After the negotiations failed, Ottawa will respond with "dollar-for-dollar" tariffs on American goods. The sides accuse each other of sabotaging the agreement.

Economy • August 23, 01:25 PM • 12793 views
Zelenskyy instructed that the creation of a Veterans’ Code be consideredVideo

The president called on the government, the Verkhovna Rada and veterans to prepare proposals on a Veterans’ Code and the digitalization of services. The Ministry of Veterans Affairs identified five priorities for 2026–2027.

Society • August 22, 04:36 PM • 3522 views
ATESH reported that Russian training grounds are preparing for a new wave of mobilization

At training grounds in the Rostov and Moscow regions, they are checking readiness to accommodate a large number of people. ATESH links this to a new mobilization.

News of the World • August 22, 04:49 AM • 7879 views
The HACC found the assets of Servant of the People member Marchenko worth UAH 8.2 million to be unjustified

The court confiscated Liudmyla Marchenko’s assets worth more than UAH 8. 2 million. They include five apartments, property rights, and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Society • August 21, 02:22 PM • 4025 views
Exclusive
Cabinet of Ministers should establish an interagency working group to resolve the issue of aircraft leasing taxation - MP Kreidenko

MP Kreidenko called on the Cabinet of Ministers to establish a working group following the BEB's new interpretation of the taxation of aircraft leasing as royalties. The Ministry of Finance should provide a single clarification.

Economy • August 21, 07:28 AM • 27108 views
In Switzerland, stricter neutrality is not supported ahead of the vote

54% of Swiss voters plan to reject enshrining stricter neutrality in the constitution. The vote will take place on September 27.

News of the World • August 21, 06:22 AM • 3951 views
The prosecutor is seeking detention with bail of UAH 200 million for MykytasVideo

The HACC is considering a preventive measure for Maksym Mykytas in a case involving the legalization of UAH 150 million. The SAPO is requesting detention or bail of UAH 200 million.

Crimes and emergencies • August 20, 12:08 PM • 17864 views
Operation "Themis": NABU and SAPO uncovered a corporate raiding scheme after Operation "Forrest Gump" and released a video; new suspicions announcedVideo

NABU and SAPO revealed a new episode as part of the case concerning the exposed criminal organization codenamed Operation “Themis. ” According to NABU and SAPO, the criminals interfered with the Justice Ministry’s networks and forged court and property documents.

Crimes and emergencies • August 20, 10:16 AM • 24929 views
Ukraine is preparing draconian punishments for systematic traffic violators: details from the National Police

Ukraine plans to toughen liability for dangerous speeding and systematic violations. Draft Law No. 15348 is being prepared for its first reading.

Society • August 19, 08:41 PM • 12412 views
Khmara and Sybiha outlined key priorities in their roles as heads of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The defense and foreign ministers outlined their priorities: strengthening the military, developing the defense industry, and pursuing diplomacy for the sake of a just peace.

Society • August 19, 12:54 PM • 5223 views
The Verkhovna Rada has paved the way for investment in Ukraine's nuclear energy sector

Parliament adopted a law to transform the uranium processing plant into a state-owned joint-stock company. The enterprise will be protected from bankruptcy for three years.

Society • August 19, 11:01 AM • 4348 views
Ukraine’s sole producer of uranium concentrate, "SkhidGZK," is being prepared for a merger with Energoatom - Rada adopted decision

Lawmakers supported transforming the uranium plant into a joint-stock company with 100% state ownership. Energoatom will provide UAH 555 million in assistance.

Economy • August 19, 11:00 AM • 3649 views
From treatment to prosthetics — what new rights and guarantees Ukrainian defenders will receive

Law No. 13704-d guarantees payments, treatment, rehabilitation, and the freedom to choose a prosthetist. The government must develop procedures and an amputation prevention program.

Society • August 19, 10:40 AM • 11263 views
The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defense of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada approved the appointment of Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defense of Ukraine. The day before, he stated that he would become a civilian before the vote.

Society • August 19, 10:34 AM • 24257 views
Easements on private land for military structures — Parliament adopted the bill in the first reading

Parliament supported a bill on easements on private agricultural land for fortifications. The fee will amount to 12% of the assessed value and will be paid after the war.

Society • August 19, 10:19 AM • 3703 views
Rada approved new Customs Code on first reading to transition to EU rules

The Verkhovna Rada supported Draft Law No. 15450 on first reading. The Code is to enter into force on December 1, 2027, and pave the way for €1.5 billion in aid.

Economy • August 19, 09:55 AM • 3066 views
The Verkhovna Rada adopts comprehensive support for children with disabilities on the second attempt

With 331 votes, Parliament adopted a law on comprehensive support for children and persons with disabilities starting in 2027. The base amount will be at least 4,000 hryvnias.

Society • August 19, 09:39 AM • 3209 views
Ban on leasing shelters during martial law - the Verkhovna Rada approved the bill in the first reading

Parliament approved in the first reading a bill banning the improper use of shelters and terminating their leases during martial law. The document provides for monthly inspections, cameras, and liability for blocking access.

Society • August 19, 09:26 AM • 3347 views
Exclusive
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed

74% of the BEB leadership failed the re-certification, but experts consider the reform too slow and incomplete. They call for all employees to be vetted, an audit of criminal cases to be conducted, and the Public Oversight Council to be relaunched.

Economy • August 19, 08:02 AM • 118183 views