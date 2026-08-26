Laws
The Business Ombudsman Council has recorded the opening of cases by the Economic Security Bureau before tax liabilities are agreed. Analytical reports are often deemed inadmissible evidence.
Guterres and Spoljaric called on states to begin negotiations on legally binding restrictions on autonomous weapons. They warned of risks to civilians.
Trump proposed renaming Lake Ontario Lake America amid the trade conflict. Canadians and the premier of Ontario opposed the idea.
Draft Law No. 15553 proposes not considering incomplete studies without a diploma as obtaining education for a second time. This could simplify the processing of deferments.
Draft Law No. 15529 proposes granting Belarusians who condemn Russia's aggression three-year residence permits with the right to work and do business, as well as simplifying the process of obtaining citizenship for them.
Andrii Kovalenko stated that restricting Russian content would affect Ukrainian society in the coming years. Children's content is of particular importance.
Legislation in 2026 provides significantly broader opportunities for obtaining preschool education. At the same time, the specific age at which a child is admitted depends on the type of institution.
In 2025, the ESB received 29% of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies, and the same share in 2026. Entrepreneurs complain about property seizures and investigative actions.
The President proposed granting special status to 23 historical sites and strengthening their protection. Intentional damage would be punishable by\r\nup to 10 years in prison.
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s defense industry needs to scale up the production of drones and long-range systems. The President called for creating protection against Russian ballistic missiles.
The U. S. and Canada failed to reach a trade agreement due to disagreements over tariffs, digital services, and trade partnerships. Washington imposed a 50% tariff, and Ottawa is preparing a response.
After the negotiations failed, Ottawa will respond with "dollar-for-dollar" tariffs on American goods. The sides accuse each other of sabotaging the agreement.
The president called on the government, the Verkhovna Rada and veterans to prepare proposals on a Veterans’ Code and the digitalization of services. The Ministry of Veterans Affairs identified five priorities for 2026–2027.
At training grounds in the Rostov and Moscow regions, they are checking readiness to accommodate a large number of people. ATESH links this to a new mobilization.
The court confiscated Liudmyla Marchenko’s assets worth more than UAH 8. 2 million. They include five apartments, property rights, and a Toyota Land Cruiser.
MP Kreidenko called on the Cabinet of Ministers to establish a working group following the BEB's new interpretation of the taxation of aircraft leasing as royalties. The Ministry of Finance should provide a single clarification.
54% of Swiss voters plan to reject enshrining stricter neutrality in the constitution. The vote will take place on September 27.
The HACC is considering a preventive measure for Maksym Mykytas in a case involving the legalization of UAH 150 million. The SAPO is requesting detention or bail of UAH 200 million.
NABU and SAPO revealed a new episode as part of the case concerning the exposed criminal organization codenamed Operation “Themis. ” According to NABU and SAPO, the criminals interfered with the Justice Ministry’s networks and forged court and property documents.
Ukraine plans to toughen liability for dangerous speeding and systematic violations. Draft Law No. 15348 is being prepared for its first reading.
The defense and foreign ministers outlined their priorities: strengthening the military, developing the defense industry, and pursuing diplomacy for the sake of a just peace.
Parliament adopted a law to transform the uranium processing plant into a state-owned joint-stock company. The enterprise will be protected from bankruptcy for three years.
Lawmakers supported transforming the uranium plant into a joint-stock company with 100% state ownership. Energoatom will provide UAH 555 million in assistance.
Law No. 13704-d guarantees payments, treatment, rehabilitation, and the freedom to choose a prosthetist. The government must develop procedures and an amputation prevention program.
The Verkhovna Rada approved the appointment of Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defense of Ukraine. The day before, he stated that he would become a civilian before the vote.
Parliament supported a bill on easements on private agricultural land for fortifications. The fee will amount to 12% of the assessed value and will be paid after the war.
The Verkhovna Rada supported Draft Law No. 15450 on first reading. The Code is to enter into force on December 1, 2027, and pave the way for €1.5 billion in aid.
With 331 votes, Parliament adopted a law on comprehensive support for children and persons with disabilities starting in 2027. The base amount will be at least 4,000 hryvnias.
Parliament approved in the first reading a bill banning the improper use of shelters and terminating their leases during martial law. The document provides for monthly inspections, cameras, and liability for blocking access.
74% of the BEB leadership failed the re-certification, but experts consider the reform too slow and incomplete. They call for all employees to be vetted, an audit of criminal cases to be conducted, and the Public Oversight Council to be relaunched.