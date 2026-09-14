"Is there real work being done for the state budget?" — Zelenskyy instructed Koretskyi to inspect the Tax Service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, and also instructed them to check what is happening in the tax service and other institutions and whether there is real work being done for the state budget at one hundred percent, UNN reports.

Today I held a meeting with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance of Ukraine. About this year's and next year's budgets. At present, virtually all state budget funds are, in one way or another, primarily defense funds. Weapons, payments to military personnel, expenditures to support our resilience, Ukraine's resilience, to get through the winter, and to support people. Ukraine covers some of these expenditures independently, but some—and this is a fact, a significant part—come from partners - Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, in order to cover this budget deficit and continue the necessary payments, there must be maximally coordinated work by parliamentarians and the government.

The list of laws and government decisions that need to be adopted is entirely specific. And these are precisely what must be adopted: not about wishes, not about politics, but about funds for the budget for which there is no substitute. The list includes popular decisions and unpopular ones, but each represents specific funds to ensure that Ukraine can live and defend itself. These are funds tied to the situation. To the real situation this autumn, winter, on this front, and for the protection of our sky. It does not matter whether you are in the government or in the opposition if these are Ukraine's real interests. I ask parliamentarians to deliver such a financial result for Ukraine already this week through their votes—laws that will mean specific funds for the budget - Zelenskyy said.

The head of state stressed that it was necessary to check what is happening in the tax service and other institutions and "whether there is real work being done for the state budget at one hundred percent".

There must be honest work. I asked the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance to check this - Zelenskyy concluded.

Lesia Karna ukh no longer serves as acting head of the State Tax Service — the government terminated her powers