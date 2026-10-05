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Kathleen Turner reacted to Michael Douglas's confession about their secret affair 40 years ago

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Turner was surprised by the publicity surrounding the affair with Douglas during the filming in 1984. The actor revealed these feelings in his upcoming memoir.

Kathleen Turner reacted to Michael Douglas's confession about their secret affair 40 years ago

American actress Kathleen Turner has reacted for the first time to Michael Douglas’s admission about their romance, which began during the filming of the 1984 movie "Romancing the Stone." The actress was surprised by the attention surrounding a story they had not confirmed for decades, E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

My God, what a fuss over something that happened 40 years ago! I love Michael and am looking forward to enjoying the book

– said the 72-year-old Turner

Douglas spoke about their relationship in his memoir "One Hell of a Ride," which is due out on October 6. According to him, it was not a fleeting affair but serious feelings that arose through their close work on the film.

The romance ended after Douglas’s wife arrived

At the time, Douglas was living separately from his wife, Diandra Luker, but they were still officially married. According to the actor, Luker suspected the affair and came to the film set in Mexico with their son.

Ozzy Osbourne’s son and daughter secretly scared visitors in a maze dedicated to the rocker05.10.26, 00:05 • 4264 views

Douglas claims that his wife spoke with Turner and made it clear that their marriage was not yet over. After that, Turner decided not to interfere, and their romance ended.

Later, Douglas and Turner worked together again on the sequel to "Romancing the Stone"—the film "The Jewel of the Nile." According to the actor, it was then that they were finally able to leave their past feelings behind and restore a friendly professional relationship.

Michael Douglas confessed to a secret affair with Kathleen Turner after 40 years of denials03.10.26, 02:06 • 42806 views

Stepan Haftko

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