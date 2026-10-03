Michael Douglas confessed to a secret affair with Kathleen Turner after 40 years of denials

American actor Michael Douglas confirmed that he had an affair with his co-star Kathleen Turner while filming the movie "Romancing the Stone," although they denied it for decades. The actor revealed this in his new memoir, "One Hell of a Ride," an excerpt from which was published by People, E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

Douglas and Turner starred together in the 1984 film, and their on-screen chemistry fueled rumors for years about a relationship off set. Both acknowledged strong mutual affection and flirting, but claimed that there had been no romantic relationship between them.

The official story went like this: yes, we had amazing chemistry. Yes, we both flirted terribly, and yes, we both felt tempted, but nothing happened between us – Douglas wrote.

The actor then added: "But that was a lie."

The affair ended after Douglas's wife arrived

According to the actor, he and Turner "fell deeply in love with each other" and began a secret relationship. Douglas said that they had dinner together, and at night he would come to the actress's hotel room, hiding the affair from the film crew.

At the time, Douglas was married to Diandra Luker, although the couple were experiencing serious problems in their relationship. The affair ended after Luker arrived on the set in Mexico with their son Cameron and spoke with Turner.

After that visit, Kathleen and I broke up, and I went back to Diandra. I did it for Cameron – Douglas confessed.

Later, Douglas and Turner worked together again on the 1985 film "The Jewel of the Nile." According to the actor, working together helped them finally resolve their relationship and leave the past behind.

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