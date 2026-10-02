Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s boyfriend died on his 34th birthday

Ken Urker, the boyfriend of American TV star Gypsy Rose Blanchard and the father of her 21-month-old daughter, died on October 1 at the age of 34. The cause of death has not been disclosed, E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

Information about Urker's death was confirmed by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a department spokesperson, the report came in at around 6:15 p.m. local time.

He was found dead upon arrival. We are currently continuing to investigate the death — law enforcement officials said.

They met while Blanchard was in prison

Blanchard and Urker met in 2017, when she was serving a sentence for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. Urker wrote her a letter after watching a documentary about her story.

The couple later became engaged, but split up in 2019. After Blanchard was released from prison and ended her marriage to Ryan Anderson, they rekindled their relationship.

Blanchard and Urker are survived by their 21-month-old daughter, Aurora Raina Urker. Law enforcement officials continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 34-year-old man's death.

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