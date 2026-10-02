In Kyiv, the "operating mode" of the bridges has been determined: where traffic is blocked during air raids and where it is not

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The capital authorities disclosed the “operating schedule” of Kyiv’s bridges—where traffic is fully restricted during air raids, where it is partially restricted, and where it is not restricted, reports UNN.

Details

According to Petro Panteleyev, acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, the current situation with traffic on the capital’s bridges across the Dnipro is as follows:

The Southern Bridge is currently completely closed to traffic in both directions. Today, expert conclusions are expected from specialized research institutes in response to a request from the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development regarding the bridge’s further operation and the restoration of metro traffic across it;

traffic across the Metro Bridge from the left bank to the right bank is partially restricted during an air raid;

traffic across the Paton Bridge is permitted; however, during an air raid, traffic from the right bank to the left bank is restricted;

the Northern Bridge operates without restrictions; however, during an air raid, traffic from the right bank to the left bank is also restricted;

during an air raid, traffic from the right bank to the left bank is restricted on the Podilskyi Bridge crossing, while the bridge continues to operate in reversible-traffic mode;

the Darnytskyi Bridge operates without restrictions.

In addition

According to Panteleyev, municipal services, together with the military, law enforcement agencies and other authorities, continue to develop optimal traffic schemes and routes for city residents, municipal services and other services. A meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council was held, following which the city sent the proposals it had developed to the central authorities.

“The city is currently taking measures to adapt traffic and related processes of the city’s functioning in view of the existing threats. The enemy is deliberately shelling the capital’s bridges connecting the left and right banks. We are taking into account the volume of private vehicle traffic and the movement of public surface transport across the bridges,” he said.

Russia has struck Kyiv’s Southern Bridge once again; there has been a hit, the mayor says

As Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko previously reported, during a meeting of the city’s Defense Council, the military, law enforcement agencies, the State Emergency Service and municipal services were heard. They submitted proposals to ensure security while taking into account the need to preserve logistical transport links between the left and right banks. The operation of the “green” metro line was also discussed. The Kyiv Metro is ready to resume traffic across the Southern Bridge during a yellow-level air raid alert after receiving an expert assessment of the structure’s condition.