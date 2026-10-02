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Zelenskyy reported that Putin lifted restrictions on strikes, and Russia intensified attacks on civilian targets - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7766 views

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Putin ordered the removal of restrictions on air campaigns in September. After that, Russia intensified strikes on Kyiv.

Zelenskyy reported that Putin lifted restrictions on strikes, and Russia intensified attacks on civilian targets - FT

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin instructed his military commanders to abandon the rules of warfare, leading to a sharp increase in Russia’s strikes on civilian targets amid significant attempts to alter the balance in the war, according to intelligence intercepted by Kyiv. This was reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Financial Times that Ukrainian intelligence services had received information that the Kremlin leader had "lifted the restrictions that governed previous air campaigns."

"He said that there are no rules now," Zelenskyy said, referring to intelligence that included intercepted communications from Kremlin officials.

Zelenskyy said that "Putin issued the order in September, when Russia began intensifying its airstrikes on Kyiv, hitting schools, hospitals and data centers." The Ukrainian president said that a bombed school showed how widespread such strikes had become.

Up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs: Russia plans the "most powerful blow" in an attempt to "freeze" Ukraine - NYT02.10.26, 09:52 • 13751 view

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