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Russia supports the AfD in order to weaken aid to Ukraine — Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1886 views

The German Chancellor provided no evidence, but accused Russia of supporting the AfD in an attempt to destabilize Germany. He promised to support Ukraine.

Russia supports the AfD in order to weaken aid to Ukraine — Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) is supported by Russia. Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Merz did not provide specific evidence of Moscow's alleged support for the AfD and made the comment during a speech on Thursday in which he portrayed Russia as a destabilizing force in Germany and a threat to democracy in Europe's largest economy.

We will not allow ourselves to be divided either by hybrid attacks, by the hatred stirred up on social media by Moscow-controlled bots, or by the slogans of the "Alternative for Germany" and its Russian supporters

- Merz said.

The Chancellor emphasized that "the Russian government wants to throw us off balance."

"It wants us to weaken our support for Ukraine. It wants us to stop investing in our deterrence. It is looking for every opportunity to divide our society and weaken our country," Merz concluded.

To remind you

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that Germany is facing a growing number of hybrid attacks from Russia and promised to continue supporting Ukraine ahead of a winter that is likely to be the harshest since the beginning of Russia's invasion in 2022.

In Germany, the party that overtook Merz's political force in the election called on the chancellor to restore ties with Russia and travel to Moscow22.09.26, 04:37 • 4393 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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