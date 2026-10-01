Drone debris fell near a metro station in Kyiv; trees are burning

In Kyiv, fragments of an enemy drone fell near a metro station, and trees are burning. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, reports UNN.

In Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district, near a metro station, fragments fell in an open area. Trees are burning - Klitschko reported.

According to the mayor, emergency services are heading to the scene.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 97 drones in one day: air defense shot down 78 drones

We remind you

In Kyiv, two impacts by enemy drones occurred near the support structure of the Southern Bridge. Metro and public transport traffic across the bridge was halted. The structure is being inspected.