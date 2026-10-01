Russia attacked Ukraine with 97 drones in one day: air defense shot down 78 drones

Over the course of October 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with nearly one hundred strike drones. Sixty-six of them were jet-powered. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the available information, during the day on October 1, between 06:30 and 18:00, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 97 strike UAVs, 66 of which were jet-powered. The enemy used Gerbera drones and drones of other types for the attack.

Also, according to the available data, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 78 UAVs during this period. Fifty-five of them were jet-powered.

As of 18:00, about 10 strike drones remain in the airspace. Do not ignore the air raid alert! Together, toward victory! — the post reads.

We remind you

Russia is preserving weapons stockpiles for massive attacks. On Monday, 86 of the 124 drones were jet-powered, making them more difficult to intercept.