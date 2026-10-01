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Child marriages, which are still permitted in 32 U.S. states, have been banned in California

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

Starting January 1, 2027, marriage will be permitted in California only from the age of 18. The state has become the 18th in the United States to ban child marriages.

Child marriages, which are still permitted in 32 U.S. states, have been banned in California

California bans child marriage after years of activists’ campaigning. The new law, which will take effect next year, makes the state one of only a few in the US where people will be allowed to marry only after turning 18. BBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

California has officially banned child marriage: Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that will end a practice that remains legal in 32 US states.

The new law will take effect on January 1, 2027, and stipulates that a person must be at least 18 years old to marry in California.

Newsom called it a "long-overdue measure to protect young Californians and minors." He signed the law in the presence of Courtney Stodden, whose parents allowed her to marry a 50-year-old Hollywood actor when she was only 16.

Stodden, who advocates banning the practice, called the changes a "victory" and said that those who experienced child marriage "should never have been expected to carry this burden."

Stodden said she "will continue to fight until children are protected from marriage in all 50 states."

Additional information

About a decade ago, the practice was permitted in every US state, but an increasing number of states began changing their laws. California became the 18th state to ban child marriage since 2018.

The state previously had no statutory minimum age for marriage: children could marry with parental consent and a judge’s approval.

There was also no mechanism by which people under 18 could divorce, and many girls said they found themselves trapped in abusive and exploitative relationships.

The organization Unchained At Last, which advocates ending child marriage in the US, said that around 9,000 girls were married in California each year and that nearly all child marriages were between girls and adult men.

Human rights advocates note that many Americans are not even aware that child marriage is legal in so many states, or that it has led to abuse charges.

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