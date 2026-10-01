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The Prime Minister of Bulgaria called on the EU to engage more actively in dialogue with russia and criticized arms supplies to Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Rumen Radev called on the EU to intensify diplomatic dialogue with russia in order to end the war and reduce the nuclear risk. He criticized arms supplies to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister of Bulgaria called on the EU to engage more actively in dialogue with russia and criticized arms supplies to Kyiv

The European Union should become more actively involved in diplomatic dialogue with Russia in order to end the war in Ukraine and prevent a devastating nuclear strike. This was stated by Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev, reports UNN, citing Euronews.

Details

He also criticized the continued supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, calling it an unsuccessful strategy of "peace through strength."

There is a limit to simply transferring weapons and providing support, because the ultimate architecture of the world will be shaped by diplomacy, not by arms supplies. Therefore, we call for listening to one another more closely and opening channels of communication. The problem is that no one is raising the issue of the nuclear risk. Does it exist? Perhaps not, I do not know, but it is a risk

- Radev said.

He recalled a statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said that a war between Russia and Europe would be "quite different" and "very short." Radev criticized "this manner of speaking" by the Kremlin, but called on European leaders to consider what further escalation could lead to.

"There is a nuclear trump card. We must take this into account. We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that there are nuclear weapons on our continent and that nuclear warheads are held in Russia's arsenal. And this is part of the calculation in this game," the Bulgarian prime minister concluded.

We remind you

In September, another ammunition depot exploded in Bulgaria; previously, facilities belonging to this company had been linked to attacks by Russian agents.

Bulgaria approves new government led by pro-Russian former President Radev08.05.26, 16:17 • 3664 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
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Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
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