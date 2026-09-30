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NATO responded to Russia's nuclear threat over Kaliningrad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

Russia issued a nuclear threat over Kaliningrad. The Alliance called the rhetoric irresponsible and urged an end to the war.

NATO responded to Russia's nuclear threat over Kaliningrad

NATO "strongly condemned" Russia's nuclear threat in the Russian Federation's statement regarding its enclave, the Kaliningrad Region, in the Baltic region. UNN reports this, citing The Independent.

Context

In a letter sent to NATO, Russia stated that it was ready to use nuclear weapons to defend its Baltic enclave—the Kaliningrad Region.

As the publication writes, despite Russia's growing campaign of hybrid attacks against its European neighbors and Ukraine's allies, Moscow stated that NATO was demonstrating "dangerous and reckless" behavior entailing "high risks of a direct armed conflict breaking out."

The Russian document states that the response could include "Russian strikes on decision-making centers in the alliance's (NATO's) member states from the very beginning of the conflict."

"Russia will be ready to use the entire arsenal of forces and capabilities at its disposal, including nuclear weapons, to defend its territory if NATO countries make any attempt aimed at isolating the Kaliningrad Region from the rest of the country," the statement says.

NATO's response

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed that the alliance had responded to Moscow directly.

We have sent a response, noting that Nato is a defensive Alliance and none of our activities or exercises pose a risk to any part of Russia. We strongly denounce the threat of force, including any irresponsible nuclear rhetoric. We call on Russia to end its unprovoked war in Ukraine

the NATO spokesperson said.

Denmark predicts an expansion of the scale of Russia’s hybrid warfare24.09.26, 14:26 • 4328 views

Julia Shramko

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