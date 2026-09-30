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As a result of the overnight attack on Kyiv, two people were killed and four injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1948 views

A Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv overnight on September 30 claimed the lives of two people. Four others were injured, and a building caught fire in the Podilskyi district.

As a result of the overnight attack on Kyiv, two people were killed and four injured

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv during the night of Wednesday, September 30, two people were killed. UNN reports this with reference to a statement by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) and a post by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

"Unfortunately, it became known that one person was killed as a result of the enemy strikes. We express our condolences to the family and loved ones," the KCMA statement says.

They also noted that the number of people injured as a result of the enemy strikes on Kyiv had risen to four.

A private residential building caught fire in the Podilskyi district

- the KCMA clarified.

Background

On the night of September 30, ballistic missiles attacked Kyiv. Fires, strikes on energy facilities, and disruptions to water and electricity supplies were reported.

Drone debris has been reported falling on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge — social media29.09.26, 22:35 • 14120 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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