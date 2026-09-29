Drone debris has been reported falling on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge — social media
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, drone debris fell onto the Southern Bridge; local social media channels report traffic restrictions. There is currently no official confirmation from the authorities.
In Kyiv, drone debris fell onto the Southern Bridge crossing, UNN reports.
Details
According to local public channels, the Southern Bridge is covered with debris. It is claimed that traffic on the bridge is restricted.
There is currently no official information from the authorities; however, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that air defense was operating in the capital.
Reminder
In the capital, due to technical work caused by enemy attacks, temporary restrictions may affect the operation of travel payment services.