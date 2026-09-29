Zelenskyy approved long-range operations for October and made a statement on countering jet-powered “Shaheds”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that long-range operations for October had been approved, that F-16 capabilities would be strengthened by the end of the year, and that the first prototypes to counter jet-powered "Shaheds" had been developed, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy said he had held a detailed conversation with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the military personnel responsible for planning the production of Ukrainian weapons.

First: we approved our long-range operations for October. Second: we identified the areas for the supplies needed for our F-16s by the end of the year. There are specific countries with which we are negotiating specific aviation packages. Reinforcements will come soon. Third: a system to counter jet-powered "Shaheds." We identified the first prototypes that could already become effective weapons. There are clear timelines, funding, and production volumes that must be secured for this particular weapon - the President said.

The President of Ukraine held a conversation with the Minister of Defense and the military

Zelenskyy added that work was also underway on "additional protective technological solutions and a greater number of effective interceptors."

Belgium will deliver three F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year — Zelenskyy