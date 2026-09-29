Zelenskyy approved long-range operations for October and made a statement on countering jet-powered “Shaheds”
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine approved long-range operations for October and expects aviation packages for the F-16s by the end of the year. Prototypes to counter jet-powered “Shaheds” have been identified.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that long-range operations for October had been approved, that F-16 capabilities would be strengthened by the end of the year, and that the first prototypes to counter jet-powered "Shaheds" had been developed, reports UNN.
Details
Zelenskyy said he had held a detailed conversation with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the military personnel responsible for planning the production of Ukrainian weapons.
First: we approved our long-range operations for October. Second: we identified the areas for the supplies needed for our F-16s by the end of the year. There are specific countries with which we are negotiating specific aviation packages. Reinforcements will come soon. Third: a system to counter jet-powered "Shaheds." We identified the first prototypes that could already become effective weapons. There are clear timelines, funding, and production volumes that must be secured for this particular weapon
Zelenskyy added that work was also underway on "additional protective technological solutions and a greater number of effective interceptors."
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