Belgium will deliver three F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year — Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Belgium have agreed to transfer three F-16 fighter jets by the end of 2026. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, reports UNN.

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According to the President, Ukraine will receive the aircraft through an accelerated procedure.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine has already received urgent supplies of ammunition for F-16s from Belgium and other partners, including Spain.

As Russia increases its escalation every day, it is necessary to add capabilities to shoot down airborne targets and protect people - the President emphasized.

He thanked Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and the country's government for supporting Ukraine in response to Russian strikes.

Belgium has received 3 more F-35s, bringing the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine closer