Belgium will deliver three F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year — Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine and Belgium have agreed to deliver three F-16 fighter jets by the end of 2026. Kyiv has also received ammunition for the aircraft.
Ukraine and Belgium have agreed to transfer three F-16 fighter jets by the end of 2026. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, reports UNN.
Details
According to the President, Ukraine will receive the aircraft through an accelerated procedure.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine has already received urgent supplies of ammunition for F-16s from Belgium and other partners, including Spain.
As Russia increases its escalation every day, it is necessary to add capabilities to shoot down airborne targets and protect people
He thanked Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and the country's government for supporting Ukraine in response to Russian strikes.
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