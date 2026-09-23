Belgium has received 3 more F-35s, bringing the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine closer

Another 3 American fifth-generation F-35A fighter jets have arrived in Belgium, with which the country is gradually replacing its F-16s. The decommissioned F-16s are planned to be transferred to Ukraine, Defense Express reports, as cited by UNN.

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The new aircraft landed at Florennes Air Base, bringing the number of F-35As based directly in Belgium to 7. A total of 15 such fighter jets have already been manufactured for the country, although 8 remain in the United States for pilot training.

Belgium ordered 34 F-35As back in 2018. The new fleet is planned to achieve full combat readiness in 2030, while the aircraft are expected to be ready to conduct rapid-response operations as early as 2027.

Belgium plans to transfer 53 F-16s to Ukraine

As F-35s are delivered, Belgium will gradually decommission its F-16 fighter jets and transfer them to Ukraine. According to the publication, the first 7 aircraft may arrive as early as 2026.

Overall, Belgium plans to keep the F-16s in service until 2028 and transfer 53 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of 2029.

The Ukrainian Air Force is already operating F-16s received from other European partners. They are used, in particular, to strike ground targets and intercept Russian missiles and drones.

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