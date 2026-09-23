Princess Diana joked about her own funeral two months before her death

Shortly before her death, Princess Diana made a joking remark about a funeral that took on a sinister undertone after her death. Her brother Charles Spencer recounted the episode in his new book, "A Swan Song: Diana, My Sister," E! News reports, writes UNN.

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For her 36th birthday, Diana received many flowers. In a thank-you letter to one of her relatives, she joked: "I’m so lucky! My house is so full of wonderful flowers that it looks like a funeral parlor!"

King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace responded

Two months later, on August 31, 1997, the princess died in a car crash in Paris. Spencer recalled her words while preparing a speech for his sister’s funeral.

The brother’s last meeting with Diana

Spencer also said that he last saw his sister approximately two months before her death. They happened to meet at the Tate Gallery in London and spoke only briefly.

Neither of us had any idea that the other would be at the event. We spoke only briefly, never to see each other again – he wrote.

In the book, Spencer also claims that after Diana’s death, then-Prince Charles told him: "Be assured, we will forget her soon."

Commenting on these claims, Buckingham Palace stated that prolonged grief can affect a person’s judgment and memories.

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