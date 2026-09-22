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Witkoff and Kushner will meet with the Ukrainian delegation and European representatives to discuss de-escalation with the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6696 views

In New York, Trump’s envoys will meet with the Ukrainian delegation and advisers from Britain, France, and Germany. They will discuss Kyiv’s proposals for de-escalation with the Russian Federation.

Witkoff and Kushner will meet with the Ukrainian delegation and European representatives to discuss de-escalation with the Russian Federation

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet in New York on Tuesday evening with the Ukrainian negotiating team and national security advisers from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The sides will discuss Ukraine's proposals for a possible de-escalation deal with Russia, journalist Barak Ravid reported, citing 2 informed sources, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the negotiations will take place against the backdrop of diplomatic contacts in New York during the United Nations General Assembly.

The main topic of the meeting will be Ukraine's proposals for a possible de-escalation agreement with Russia. Ravid has not yet provided details of these proposals.

Witkoff and Kushner hold talks in New York

National security advisers from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany will join the discussions alongside American and Ukrainian representatives.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said that Witkoff and Kushner had also met with mediators working with Iran. According to the U.S. president, the talks were "very productive," and he described the chances of reaching an agreement with Tehran as "great."

Trump agrees to grant licenses for the production of missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy22.09.26, 22:25 • 11210 views

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