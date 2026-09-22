Trump agrees to grant licenses for the production of missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump has agreed to grant licenses for the production of missiles for Patriot systems. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, reports UNN.

"We approached Trump with a request. He agrees to grant the license. And God willing, we will start this project in a year to a year and a half," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, even if Ukraine produces its own anti-ballistic missiles, missiles for Patriot systems will still be necessary.

We remind you

US President Donald Trump said that during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he would discuss the issue of supplying Patriot missiles to Ukraine.