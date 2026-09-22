This rain is here to stay — forecasters have issued a three-day forecast and warned of cool nights

Rain, wind gusts, and a drop in temperature are expected in Ukraine over the next three days, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Over the next three days, light and moderate rain will fall in most regions; tomorrow, significant rain, thunderstorms, and wind gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected on the Left Bank of the country - forecasters said.

In addition, a gradual drop in temperature is expected — at night, the thermometer will fall to 4°C above zero.

The nighttime temperature will be 4–10°C, and 11–15°C in the east and southeast of the country; during the day, 13–19°C - the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center added.

The weather in Ukraine will change dramatically; Indian summer will be replaced by rain and colder temperatures