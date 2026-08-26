Thunderstorm
On August 26, rain and thunderstorms are expected in some regions of Ukraine, while the rest of the country will remain dry. Temperatures will reach 30°C during the day.
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s defense industry needs to scale up the production of drones and long-range systems. The President called for creating protection against Russian ballistic missiles.
Robert Brovdi reported that 66 targets in the Russian rear were hit during the night of August 24. They included a MiG-29, four radar stations, energy facilities, and vessels.
On August 21, heat of up to 37°C and variable cloudiness are expected in Ukraine. Brief rain showers and thunderstorms are possible in the north; in Kyiv, temperatures will reach up to +32°C.
On August 20, Ukraine will have variable cloudiness and predominantly no precipitation. Rain and thunderstorms are possible in the north and the Carpathians, with temperatures reaching 34°C.
Ski slopes on the Stelvio Glacier have been closed due to the heat and thunderstorms. Operators cannot guarantee snow quality or skier safety.
From August 20 to 22, temperatures in Ukraine will rise to 27-34°, and in some places to +37°. Rain and thunderstorms are possible in the north.
Unsettled weather is expected in Ukraine on August 19 due to an atmospheric front. At night, rain and thunderstorms are expected in the north, center, and south, during the day in the east; temperatures will be 21–26°C, reaching 30°C in the far east.
In the state of Oklahoma, lightning struck the Glenpool tank farm operated by Explorer Pipeline, igniting three tanks containing natural gasoline. The company halted operations, and the incident could cause disruptions in the fuel market.
A 30-year-old tourist from the United States died after being struck by lightning on Mount Etna while climbing a closed section during a thunderstorm. Another tourist died in South Tyrol, and four Spaniards were evacuated.
On August 12, variable cloudiness in Ukraine, with no precipitation except in the southeast, where brief rain and thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures during the day will be 21–26°, reaching up to 33° in the south and east; northwesterly winds.
Forecasters predict variable cloudiness and no precipitation, except in the western and northern regions, where brief showers with thunderstorms are possible during the day. The wind will be southwesterly at 7–12 m/s; temperatures will be 13–18° at night and 26–31° during the day.
On Monday, August 10, variable cloudiness will prevail across most of Ukraine, with precipitation generally not expected. Only in the southeast of the country will there be occasional showers and thunderstorms during the day.
According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the next three days in Ukraine will be mostly precipitation-free, with only brief showers and thunderstorms in some places. Daytime temperatures will rise to 33°, but on August 12 they will drop by 4–6°.
On Sunday, August 9, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine. During the day, brief rain and thunderstorms are possible in places in the east and southeast; no precipitation is expected in the rest of the country.
At night, brief rain showers with thunderstorms are expected in the northern and central regions, and during the day in the east. Temperatures will range from 12° to 33°, depending on the region.
A heavy downpour caused streets to flood in Bukovel in the Carpathian region. In the Kyiv region, power grids were damaged due to the bad weather, leaving more than 18,000 households without power.
On August 8, thunderstorms, with hail and squalls in some places, are expected in Ukraine, except in the west. Extreme heat of up to 37° is expected in the south and southeast.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine tomorrow, with hail and squalls in some places. Daytime temperatures will be 24–29°, reaching 35–37° in the south.
The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warned of intense heat of up to +38° in parts of Ukraine. Rain, thunderstorms, and temperatures of up to +32° are expected in the western regions.
On Friday, thunderstorms with hail are forecast in the west, north, and Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. An extreme level of fire danger also remains in place.
On August 7, an atmospheric front with thunderstorms and a drop in temperature to +24. ..+29 degrees will arrive in western Ukraine. In the rest of the country, including Kyiv, heat of up to +39 degrees is expected; showers and squalls are possible in the evening.
During the regional "Golok FA Cup 2026" tournament in Thailand, lightning struck a footballer, killing him instantly. Nine other players sustained injuries of varying severity.
Weather forecaster Didenko predicts that by August 7-9 the heat in Ukraine will subside. In the coming days, temperatures will reach +39...+40 degrees, and in Kyiv up to +35.
In the coming days, temperatures in Ukraine will reach 35-38 degrees, with possible temperature records. The heat will subside on August 7-9, giving way to thunderstorms, downpours, and hail.
On Monday, August 3, Ukraine will have variable cloudiness, mostly without precipitation. In the western and northern regions, short-term rains with thunderstorms are possible, daytime temperature 30-34°, in the south up to 38°.
On August 3, hot weather will persist in Ukraine, with temperatures up to 38 degrees in the southern regions. In the west and north, short-term rains with thunderstorms will occur in places during the day.
On the first Sunday of August, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the new church calendar, the memory of the Protomartyr Stephen is honored, and according to the old one, the Prophet Elijah.
On August 2, dry and hot weather is expected in Ukraine. In the western regions, short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible in places during the day.
Most of Ukraine is expected to have precipitation-free weather due to a high-pressure field. Moderate rains with thunderstorms will occur in the east and northeast.