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08:38 AM • 12257 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22789 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15572 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18794 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21857 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27082 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22626 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18601 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13104 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41284 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

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“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
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Thunderstorm

Natural phenomenon
A thunderstorm is an atmospheric phenomenon in which electrical discharges, known as lightning, occur between cumulonimbus clouds and the ground, accompanied by thunder. The occurrence of thunderstorms is triggered by the rising of warm, moist air and the formation of cumulonimbus clouds. Thunderstorms are usually accompanied by rain, powerful wind gusts, and sometimes hail. Thunderstorms can pose a danger to human life and cause damage to infrastructure and buildings.
News by theme
Cyclone from Balkans and anticyclone from Scandinavia affect weather - forecast for August 26Video

On August 26, rain and thunderstorms are expected in some regions of Ukraine, while the rest of the country will remain dry. Temperatures will reach 30°C during the day.

Society • 05:23 AM • 2926 views
Ukraine shoots down over 90% of Shahed drones and is preparing a response to Russian ballistic missiles, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s defense industry needs to scale up the production of drones and long-range systems. The President called for creating protection against Russian ballistic missiles.

War in Ukraine • August 24, 07:21 AM • 5008 views
"Madyar" confirmed the engagement of dozens of targets with MiG-29s and mentioned "Ozon"

Robert Brovdi reported that 66 targets in the Russian rear were hit during the night of August 24. They included a MiG-29, four radar stations, energy facilities, and vessels.

War in Ukraine • August 24, 07:00 AM • 25139 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat of up to 37°C — Hydrometeorological CenterPhoto

On August 21, heat of up to 37°C and variable cloudiness are expected in Ukraine. Brief rain showers and thunderstorms are possible in the north; in Kyiv, temperatures will reach up to +32°C.

Weather and environment • August 21, 03:59 AM • 3870 views
On August 20, Ukraine will be hit by heat of up to 34°C, with thunderstorms in the north — the Hydrometeorological Center

On August 20, Ukraine will have variable cloudiness and predominantly no precipitation. Rain and thunderstorms are possible in the north and the Carpathians, with temperatures reaching 34°C.

Weather and environment • August 20, 03:59 AM • 3889 views
Europe's largest summer ski resort has closed due to warming — media

Ski slopes on the Stelvio Glacier have been closed due to the heat and thunderstorms. Operators cannot guarantee snow quality or skier safety.

News of the World • August 19, 04:24 PM • 7033 views
Heat of up to +37° will return later this week, forecasters say

From August 20 to 22, temperatures in Ukraine will rise to 27-34°, and in some places to +37°. Rain and thunderstorms are possible in the north.

Society • August 19, 11:27 AM • 33390 views
Cooler weather follows an atmospheric front with rain - forecasters issue a forecast for August 19Photo

Unsettled weather is expected in Ukraine on August 19 due to an atmospheric front. At night, rain and thunderstorms are expected in the north, center, and south, during the day in the east; temperatures will be 21–26°C, reaching 30°C in the far east.

Society • August 18, 01:25 PM • 4679 views
In the United States, lightning sparked a fire at a large fuel storage facility near TulsaPhoto

In the state of Oklahoma, lightning struck the Glenpool tank farm operated by Explorer Pipeline, igniting three tanks containing natural gasoline. The company halted operations, and the incident could cause disruptions in the fuel market.

News of the World • August 18, 02:57 AM • 6604 views
In Italy, lightning killed an American tourist on Mount Etna

A 30-year-old tourist from the United States died after being struck by lightning on Mount Etna while climbing a closed section during a thunderstorm. Another tourist died in South Tyrol, and four Spaniards were evacuated.

News of the World • August 17, 09:37 PM • 4200 views
Mostly dry and up to +33°: weather forecast for August 12Photo

On August 12, variable cloudiness in Ukraine, with no precipitation except in the southeast, where brief rain and thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures during the day will be 21–26°, reaching up to 33° in the south and east; northwesterly winds.

Society • August 12, 05:40 AM • 4259 views
Rain in some areas and up to +31° - weather forecast for August 11

Forecasters predict variable cloudiness and no precipitation, except in the western and northern regions, where brief showers with thunderstorms are possible during the day. The wind will be southwesterly at 7–12 m/s; temperatures will be 13–18° at night and 26–31° during the day.

Society • August 11, 05:19 AM • 5063 views
Variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine on August 10, with rain in the southeastPhoto

On Monday, August 10, variable cloudiness will prevail across most of Ukraine, with precipitation generally not expected. Only in the southeast of the country will there be occasional showers and thunderstorms during the day.

Weather and environment • August 10, 03:59 AM • 6523 views
Heat of up to +33° is returning, but not for long — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the next three days in Ukraine will be mostly precipitation-free, with only brief showers and thunderstorms in some places. Daytime temperatures will rise to 33°, but on August 12 they will drop by 4–6°.

Weather and environment • August 9, 03:37 PM • 59875 views
On August 9, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with rain and thunderstorms in the eastPhoto

On Sunday, August 9, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine. During the day, brief rain and thunderstorms are possible in places in the east and southeast; no precipitation is expected in the rest of the country.

Weather and environment • August 9, 03:59 AM • 4426 views
Thunderstorms and up to +33°: forecasters issue forecast for August 9

At night, brief rain showers with thunderstorms are expected in the northern and central regions, and during the day in the east. Temperatures will range from 12° to 33°, depending on the region.

Society • August 8, 12:05 PM • 46459 views
Bad weather flooded Bukovel and left part of the Kyiv region without powerVideo

A heavy downpour caused streets to flood in Bukovel in the Carpathian region. In the Kyiv region, power grids were damaged due to the bad weather, leaving more than 18,000 households without power.

Society • August 8, 09:09 AM • 4220 views
In Ukraine, thunderstorms are expected on August 8, with heat reaching 37° in the southPhoto

On August 8, thunderstorms, with hail and squalls in some places, are expected in Ukraine, except in the west. Extreme heat of up to 37° is expected in the south and southeast.

Weather and environment • August 8, 03:59 AM • 4266 views
A rainy day — thunderstorms with hail are expected in Ukraine tomorrow, but temperatures in the south may reach 37°

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine tomorrow, with hail and squalls in some places. Daytime temperatures will be 24–29°, reaching 35–37° in the south.

Weather and environment • August 7, 05:52 PM • 3378 views
Heat will subside, but not everywhere: weather forecast for August 7Video

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warned of intense heat of up to +38° in parts of Ukraine. Rain, thunderstorms, and temperatures of up to +32° are expected in the western regions.

Society • August 7, 05:12 AM • 5420 views
Thunderstorms, hail and squalls expected in Ukraine on August 7 — State Emergency ServicePhoto

On Friday, thunderstorms with hail are forecast in the west, north, and Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. An extreme level of fire danger also remains in place.

Society • August 6, 03:13 PM • 3830 views
Thunderstorms and cooler weather will come to Ukraine after heat of up to +39 degrees

On August 7, an atmospheric front with thunderstorms and a drop in temperature to +24. ..+29 degrees will arrive in western Ukraine. In the rest of the country, including Kyiv, heat of up to +39 degrees is expected; showers and squalls are possible in the evening.

Society • August 6, 01:14 PM • 33942 views
In Thailand, a footballer was killed by lightning during a match, and nine other players were injuredVideo

During the regional "Golok FA Cup 2026" tournament in Thailand, lightning struck a footballer, killing him instantly. Nine other players sustained injuries of varying severity.

Sports • August 5, 04:59 PM • 4069 views
"Three days left to endure" - weather forecaster gives forecast on when the heat will subside

Weather forecaster Didenko predicts that by August 7-9 the heat in Ukraine will subside. In the coming days, temperatures will reach +39...+40 degrees, and in Kyiv up to +35.

Society • August 4, 10:54 AM • 3112 views
Exclusive
Ukraine is hit by a second wave of abnormal heat: what forecasters warn about

In the coming days, temperatures in Ukraine will reach 35-38 degrees, with possible temperature records. The heat will subside on August 7-9, giving way to thunderstorms, downpours, and hail.

Society • August 3, 04:44 PM • 38709 views
On August 3, Ukraine expects heat up to 38° and thunderstorms in the westPhoto

On Monday, August 3, Ukraine will have variable cloudiness, mostly without precipitation. In the western and northern regions, short-term rains with thunderstorms are possible, daytime temperature 30-34°, in the south up to 38°.

Weather and environment • August 3, 03:59 AM • 3907 views
Heat up to 38 degrees and thunderstorms: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on August 3Photo

On August 3, hot weather will persist in Ukraine, with temperatures up to 38 degrees in the southern regions. In the west and north, short-term rains with thunderstorms will occur in places during the day.

Society • August 2, 02:04 PM • 3986 views
What is celebrated on August 2 in Ukraine and the world

On the first Sunday of August, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the new church calendar, the memory of the Protomartyr Stephen is honored, and according to the old one, the Prophet Elijah.

Society • August 2, 03:00 AM • 5658 views
Up to +37° and thunderstorms in the west: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on August 2

On August 2, dry and hot weather is expected in Ukraine. In the western regions, short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible in places during the day.

Society • August 1, 01:08 PM • 4092 views
In Ukraine on July 29, variable cloudiness, rains in the east - Hydrometeorological CenterPhoto

Most of Ukraine is expected to have precipitation-free weather due to a high-pressure field. Moderate rains with thunderstorms will occur in the east and northeast.

Weather and environment • July 29, 03:59 AM • 4038 views