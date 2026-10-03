The Northern Bridge in Kyiv was closed after the Russian attack – how public transport is operating

Traffic on Kyiv’s Northern Bridge was closed after it was hit during a Russian attack on the morning of October 3. Due to the restrictions, the movement of a number of buses and trolleybuses is delayed, the Kyiv City State Administration reports, writes UNN.

Details

At present, the movement of buses No. 21, 73, 101, and 114, as well as trolleybuses No. 29, 30, 31, and 47, is delayed.

Buses No. 21, 73, and 101 have temporarily changed their routes. They are running via the Podilskyi Bridge crossing to Poshtova Ploshcha metro station and European Square.

The road surface and the trolleybus overhead contact network on the Northern Bridge have been damaged. Traffic across the bridge from the left bank to the right bank has currently been closed - Kyiv Mayor Klitschko said.

What is known about the strike

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the Northern Bridge had been hit. Emergency services were dispatched to the site.

Local public channels and monitoring channels published photos and videos of the aftermath of the attack and reported a suspected strike by a jet-powered drone on a bridge support.

Information on when traffic across the Northern Bridge will be restored is currently being clarified.

Russia attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge – Klitschko reported a hit