"What they promise Ukraine is a lie": Albania's prime minister comments on EU accession

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stated that, in his opinion, Ukraine will not be able to become a member of the European Union under the current standard accession procedure, despite the promises being made to it. Instead, he called on the EU to find another path for Ukraine to achieve full membership. Rama said this in an interview with Germany's WELT AM SONNTAG, UNN reports.

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Speaking about the enlargement of the European Union, Rama urged European leaders to act more boldly and cited Ukraine as an example of a country for which the traditional accession process would not work, in his opinion.

Look at Ukraine. What they promise it is a lie. Under the ordinary accession procedure, with all the criteria, it will never be admitted. Everyone knows this Rama stated.

Rama proposed another path for Ukraine

At the same time, the Albanian prime minister did not oppose Ukraine's membership in the EU. On the contrary, he proposed involving Ukraine in the work within the European Union already now, and granting it full membership through a process that would depend on the country's specific results.

Rama also advocated abolishing the veto power within the EU. According to him, further enlargement creates the risk of new states emerging that would be capable of blocking decisions by the entire Union.

Albania itself is a candidate for EU accession. Rama stated that his country seeks to join the bloc as soon as possible, but considers the current decision-making model in the European Union insufficiently effective.

The EU may open two more negotiating clusters for Ukraine on October 13 — journalist