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The EU may open two more negotiating clusters for Ukraine on October 13 — journalist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1226 views

On October 13, the EU may potentially open two negotiating clusters each for Ukraine and Moldova. Montenegro may close three chapters, while Albania may close one.

The EU may open two more negotiating clusters for Ukraine on October 13 — journalist

The European Union may take a new step in the enlargement process on October 13 and open two more negotiating clusters for Ukraine. On October 2, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak wrote about this on his page on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

According to Jozwiak, October 13 could potentially become another "Super Tuesday" in the EU enlargement process.

"Potentially, this looks like another EU enlargement 'Super Tuesday' on October 13, if everything goes smoothly," the journalist wrote.

He noted that two negotiating clusters are planned to be opened for Ukraine on that day. Similarly, two clusters may be opened for Moldova. At the same time, according to his information, Montenegro may close three negotiating chapters, while Albania may close one.

Context

Under the EU accession methodology, the negotiating chapters are grouped into six thematic clusters: "Fundamentals of the accession process," "Internal market," "Competitiveness and inclusive growth," "Green agenda and sustainable connectivity," "Resources, agriculture and cohesion," and "External relations."  In June 2026, the EU and Ukraine opened the first negotiating cluster, and in July they began negotiations on the "External relations" cluster. 

Poland will not block the opening of negotiation clusters on Ukraine’s accession to the EU — Sikorski13.09.26, 21:22 • 9090 views

Earlier, the EU also announced a significant acceleration of the enlargement process. On October 2, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos called 2026 a record year for the EU's enlargement policy and emphasized that the accession process remains based on candidate countries' fulfillment of the necessary criteria. 

Zelenskyy named the expected timeframe for opening all clusters for EU accession18.09.26, 23:32 • 12024 views

We remind you 

The European Commission plans clear reform and negotiation schedules for Ukraine, Montenegro, Moldova, and Albania. They will not yet be offered to the other candidates.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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