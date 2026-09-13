Poland will not block the opening of negotiation clusters on Ukraine’s accession to the EU — Sikorski
Kyiv • UNN
Radosław Sikorski said that Poland would not block the opening of negotiation clusters for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. However, according to him, the negotiations will be difficult and lengthy.
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Warsaw would not block the opening of negotiation clusters on Ukraine’s accession to the EU, reports UNN.
Details
During a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Sikorski stressed that "negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union will not be easy."
"Poland will not block the opening of the negotiation clusters," he added, but stressed: "this does not mean that the negotiations will be completed quickly."
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Previously
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said that Budapest opposes an accelerated accession process for any candidate country to the European Union. Accordingly, this also applies to Ukraine.