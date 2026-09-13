Poland will not block the opening of negotiation clusters on Ukraine’s accession to the EU — Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Warsaw would not block the opening of negotiation clusters on Ukraine’s accession to the EU, reports UNN.

Details

During a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Sikorski stressed that "negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union will not be easy."

"Poland will not block the opening of the negotiation clusters," he added, but stressed: "this does not mean that the negotiations will be completed quickly."

Sikorski called for doubling support for Ukraine after Russian attacks near the border with Poland

Previously

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said that Budapest opposes an accelerated accession process for any candidate country to the European Union. Accordingly, this also applies to Ukraine.