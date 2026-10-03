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Shariy, convicted in Ukraine of treason, is being investigated in Spain for possible ties to Russia’s intelligence services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

Spanish law enforcement is investigating Shariy’s ties to Russia’s intelligence services. During the search, they seized gold, a Glock 19, and cryptocurrency.

Shariy, convicted in Ukraine of treason, is being investigated in Spain for possible ties to Russia’s intelligence services

Spanish law enforcement officials are investigating possible ties between pro-Russian blogger Anatolii Sharii, who was sentenced in absentia in Ukraine to 15 years in prison for high treason, and the Russian special services. During a search of his home, they seized a Glock 19 pistol, cryptocurrency worth approximately €800,000, gold bars and other valuables, elDiario reports, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation concerns possible tax evasion, money laundering and document forgery. It began after a request from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies for international legal assistance.

During a search in June at Sharii's home and that of his partner, Olha Bondarenko, law enforcement officers found 20 gold bars with an estimated value of €150,000, crypto-assets worth approximately €800,000, as well as works of art, watches and jewelry with a total value of about €400,000. They also seized a Glock 19 pistol.

Investigators are examining a possible Russian connection

Spanish investigators are examining financial operations linked to Russia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Kazakhstan, as well as transactions involving cryptocurrencies and online platforms. Law enforcement officials believe that some of the funds may have originated from activities carried out in the interests of the Russian special services.

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Sharii himself denies working for Russia, while he and Bondarenko claim that the funds were obtained from YouTube activities and subscriber donations. According to law enforcement estimates, the amount of potential financial claims against the couple may exceed €10 million.

Background

In Ukraine, Sharii is involved in several criminal proceedings. Back in 2021, the Security Service of Ukraine notified him that he was suspected of high treason. In 2023, he received a new suspicion — according to the investigation, the blogger helped the FSB prepare and distribute staged videos of interrogations of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

In June 2025, the Vinnytsia City Court found Sharii guilty of high treason in absentia and sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. According to SBU materials, he was involved in the FSB's information operations against Ukraine.

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Stepan Haftko

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