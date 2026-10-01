In Zaporizhzhia, FSB hitmen were detained for preparing to murder military personnel during meetings with “girls”

Two residents of Zaporizhzhia have been notified of suspicion of high treason. According to the investigation, they initially set cars on fire and later prepared to murder Ukrainian military personnel on orders from the FSB of the Russian Federation. The Prosecutor General's Office reported this on October 1, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, to carry out the plan, the FSB used fake accounts of girls on social media and messengers. On their behalf, military personnel were offered meetings and directed to predetermined locations, where the suspects were to carry out the attack.

"They agreed to cooperate with the Russian special service while searching for ‘easy money’ online. After setting cars on fire, their handler instructed them to prepare the murders of military personnel. The suspects conducted reconnaissance of the area, looked for locations for the attacks, coordinated their actions with the handler, and also purchased a change of clothes, gloves, a knife, and other necessary items," the PGO post says.

On September 10, 2026, law enforcement officers detained the men, aged 18 and 19, before one of the planned murders. During searches, they seized means of communication, knives, traumatic pistols with ammunition, and a hand grenade with a fuse from them.

As the SBU reported , the FSB assassins detained in Zaporizhzhia had attempted to kill 4 Ukrainian soldiers.

According to the PGO, both were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—high treason committed under martial law. They are currently in custody.

Recall

The counterintelligence of the Security Service detained another FSB agent in the Rivne region. On the enemy's orders, the perpetrator adjusted Russian shelling of the western region and was preparing the physical elimination of soldiers of the Defense Forces.