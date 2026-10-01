Russia's losses have reached 1.535 million military personnel: 1,900 fewer in the past day — General Staff

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion reached approximately 1,535,870 personnel as of October 1. Over the past day, Russia lost another 1,900 military personnel, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, writes UNN.

Details

Also over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 36 artillery systems and 3 multiple-launch rocket systems belonging to the enemy.

In addition, over the past day, Russia lost 1,288 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and 524 vehicles and fuel tanks.

Russia’s total losses

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian losses have amounted to 12,388 tanks, 25,464 armored combat vehicles, 50,555 artillery systems, 2,174 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,683 air defense systems.

The enemy has also lost 443 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 541,383 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 5,126 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines.

In addition, the Defense Forces have destroyed 155,887 enemy vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,774 pieces of special equipment, and 2,803 ground robotic systems. The data is being уточнено.

We remind you

Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that Russia had begun covert mobilization and could additionally send up to 300,000 people to the front by the end of the year.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed three Russian tanks 65 km from the front line, although the occupiers had buried them in the ground