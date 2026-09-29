The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed three Russian tanks 65 km from the front line, although the occupiers had buried them in the ground

Ukrainian troops detected and destroyed three Russian tanks that the occupiers had attempted to hide approximately 65 km from the front line in the Oleksandrivka direction. This is stated in a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

According to analysts, the operation was reported on September 27 by a Ukrainian unmanned systems unit. Russian troops attempted to camouflage the armored vehicles as thoroughly as possible.

The tanks were dug into the ground, and the Russians built special shelters over them intended to protect the equipment from detection and Ukrainian strikes.

The Hideout Did Not Help

Despite the camouflage and the considerable distance from the front line, Ukrainian troops managed to find all three vehicles and strike them. According to the unit, the tanks were destroyed.

ISW also reports increased activity by Ukrainian troops in the Oleksandrivka direction. Russian milbloggers had previously acknowledged that the Defense Forces had liberated Perebudova and had also entered Komar, where fighting for control of the settlement is ongoing.

Russia's losses in the war have exceeded 1.525 million military personnel – General Staff