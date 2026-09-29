More than a week after voting for the State Duma, Russia’s Central Election Commission has still not published the full data from polling stations in a number of Russian regions and in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Electoral analysts attribute the delay to large-scale falsifications and “irremovable mathematical discrepancies,” The Moscow Times reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to electoral expert Ivan Shukshin, complete results are missing for 21 Russian regions and four occupied Ukrainian regions. In particular, 84% of the data was not displayed in the “Elections” system for Kursk Oblast; in Yakutia, results were missing from 10% of polling stations, and in a number of other regions, from 2–6%.

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As of the evening of September 27, the protocols published by the Central Election Commission, according to experts’ estimates, were missing voting data for nearly 6 million voters. Shukshin called the scale of the delay in publishing the results unprecedented.

Analysts report falsifications

Electoral analyst Roman Udot claims that the delay arose because of “irremovable mathematical discrepancies” linked to falsifications of turnout figures and the results of “United Russia” and “A Just Russia.”

There are also separate problems with data concerning the occupied parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. According to expert Boris Ovchinnikov, the Central Election Commission published the results there by electoral district, but did not provide data for individual polling stations.

At the same time, Russia’s Central Election Commission has already announced the distribution of mandates: “United Russia” received 349 of the 450 seats in the State Duma, the CPRF received 37, the LDPR 23, “New People” 19, and “A Just Russia” 17.

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