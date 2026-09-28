The leader of the A Just Russia party, sergey mironov, attributed its worst-ever result in elections to the State Duma, in particular, to the consequences of the war against Ukraine and the disappointment of some Russians with their ability to influence the authorities. He said this in an interview with RBC, UNN reports.

Details

According to mironov, a significant portion of the party's supporters did not come to the polls because of the "negativity" associated with the hardships caused by the war, which he calls the "special military operation." Among the specific problems, the politician mentioned a gasoline shortage.

These are people who, on the contrary, have fallen into despair that it is somehow possible to influence the authorities under these conditions. These are people who understand the need to adjust the authorities' social policy, but they decided that it was pointless to go to the polls. This is a serious problem – mironov said.

The party barely cleared the electoral threshold

"A Just Russia" showed its worst-ever result in elections to the State Duma. The party cleared the 5-percent threshold only at the final stage of the vote count and received 17 seats instead of 27 in the previous convocation.

mironov also noted that all parliamentary parties except United Russia reduced their representation. He explained the ruling party's strengthening by the fact that, amid the war and "external threats," some voters rallied around the country's leadership.

He headed the NBU and served as acting head of the Cabinet of Ministers: Serhii Arbuzov received a mandate in the State Duma of the Russian Federation