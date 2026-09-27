In Kyiv’s Podilskyi district, a blast wave damaged windows; 9 people were injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russian attacks on September 27, nine people were injured in Kyiv, six of them were hospitalized, including a child. Windows were damaged in Podil.
In Kyiv’s Podilskyi District, a blast wave resulting from a Russian strike on September 27 damaged windows in several buildings. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.
Details
Nine people were injured in the capital on September 27 as a result of enemy attacks. Medics hospitalized six of those wounded, including one child
Background
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during the day on September 27, Russian forces struck the residence of the ambassador of Saudi Arabia.