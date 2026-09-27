In Kyiv’s Podilskyi district, a blast wave damaged windows; 9 people were injured

In Kyiv’s Podilskyi District, a blast wave resulting from a Russian strike on September 27 damaged windows in several buildings. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

Details

Nine people were injured in the capital on September 27 as a result of enemy attacks. Medics hospitalized six of those wounded, including one child - he later added.

Background

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during the day on September 27, Russian forces struck the residence of the ambassador of Saudi Arabia.