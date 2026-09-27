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Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2048 views

Russia used more than 2,200 drones, 1,650 aerial bombs and 38 missiles over the past week. Four people were killed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Kyiv.

Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — Zelenskyy

This week, Russian forces used more than 2,200 attack drones, around 1,650 aerial bombs and 38 missiles of various types against Ukraine, a significant proportion of them ballistic. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Head of State, three people were killed in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of Russian shelling this night. In Kyiv, a man was killed by a drone strike. The President expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. Residential buildings, energy facilities and other civilian infrastructure in Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions came under Russian strikes.

"In the morning, the Russians struck a data centre in Kyiv twice. Three people were injured as a result of the first strike, including two children," Zelenskyy said.

The Russians want to leave Ukrainians without internet access; there are steps to protect against this — Zelenskyy26.09.26, 22:37 • 3428 views

The President stressed that Ukraine is constantly working with its European partners, the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia and other countries to strengthen defence and pursue genuine diplomacy. At the same time, in his assessment, there is a lack of a consistently strong position from a number of countries that have influence over Russia.

"But unfortunately, there is not enough of a consistently strong position from China and India, Brazil and South Africa, the countries of the \"Group of Twenty\" and the Global South. In fact, each of these countries has influence over Russia and can help make peace a reality," the Head of State said.

We remind you 

As a result of strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on 26–27 September, eight people were killed in five regions of Ukraine, and 42 were injured. Children were among those injured, including an 11-month-old girl.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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