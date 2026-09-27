$44.9751.12
ukenru
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 4118 views
Short-lived rain in the eastern regions and fog in the west — what weather Ukrainians can expect today
04:52 AM • 8658 views
The Ukrainian MAUL evacuation robot managed to evacuate a wounded soldier after triggering a mine and being hit by a drone
04:33 AM • 9166 views
Russia rejected Germany's call to end the escalation of the war in Ukraine during the foreign ministers' meeting
02:55 AM • 12721 views
The United States and Russia have relaxed rules for combat AI: machines may be given more freedom to decide whom to attack
01:56 AM • 14305 views
Trump did not confirm Zelenskyy's statement about authorizing Ukraine to manufacture missiles for Patriot
12:55 AM • 13583 views
Rheinmetall has supplied Ukraine with millions of rounds of ammunition during the war: what weapons exactly are we talking about?
11:56 PM • 14537 views
Cases of life-threatening botulism have been recorded in Ukraine following "beauty injections"
September 26, 10:55 PM • 13279 views
Lavrov said that Europe's calls to prepare for war with Russia could become a "self-fulfilling prophecy"Video
September 26, 09:56 PM • 13656 views
Russia has begun recruiting Thai residents into its army, promising "safe" service far from Ukraine
September 26, 08:55 PM • 17634 views
After speaking with Lavrov, Germany’s Foreign Minister called Sybiha and told him about the results of the negotiations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
0.6m/s
76%
758mm
Popular news
Venezuela’s acting president returned from the United States without agreements or an election dateSeptember 26, 08:00 PM • 11419 views
Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his careerSeptember 26, 09:05 PM • 13820 views
Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometownPhotoVideoSeptember 26, 10:06 PM • 11569 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelitySeptember 26, 11:06 PM • 10957 views
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhoto12:07 AM • 10194 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 44625 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 60617 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 65747 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 57606 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 53855 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emerged02:06 AM • 4824 views
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhoto12:07 AM • 10340 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelitySeptember 26, 11:06 PM • 11100 views
Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometownPhotoVideoSeptember 26, 10:06 PM • 11702 views
Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his careerSeptember 26, 09:05 PM • 13949 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Technology
The Washington Post
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot

Russia rejected Germany's call to end the escalation of the war in Ukraine during the foreign ministers' meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9170 views

Berlin called on Moscow to cease fire and de-escalate. Lavrov rejected the calls and accused Germany of supporting Ukraine.

Russia rejected Germany's call to end the escalation of the war in Ukraine during the foreign ministers' meeting

The first meeting since the start of the full-scale war between the foreign ministers of Germany and Russia ended without any noticeable convergence of positions. Berlin called on Moscow to fully cease fire in Ukraine and refrain from further escalation, but the Russian side effectively rejected these calls, The Guardian reports, UNN writes.

Details

Johann Wadephul and Sergey Lavrov held talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. The sides discussed the war in Ukraine, bilateral relations, the situation surrounding energy infrastructure, and grain exports via the Black Sea.

Lavrov said that Europe's calls to prepare for war with Russia could become a "self-fulfilling prophecy"27.09.26, 01:55 • 13281 view

Wadephul called on Russia to "abandon the dangerous path of escalation in relations with Germany, Europe, and NATO." He also demanded an immediate and complete ceasefire and called on Moscow to help reach an agreement on the safe export of grain via the Black Sea.

Russia showed no readiness to make concessions

After the talks, Lavrov said he had heard "nothing new" from the German side and criticized Berlin’s position.

He simply repeated his official public position, condemning Russia… You can judge for yourselves whether this counts as dialogue or not

— Lavrov said.

Instead of signaling readiness for de-escalation, the Russian minister accused Germany of supporting Ukraine and seeking to become Europe’s leading military power. Later, in his address to the UN General Assembly, he again defended Russia’s actions in Ukraine and criticized Western countries.

Thus, the first direct contact between the foreign ministers of Germany and Russia in more than four years did not lead to agreements on ending the hostilities or de-escalation. At the same time, the talks themselves restored a direct diplomatic channel between Berlin and Moscow at the level of foreign ministers.

After speaking with Lavrov, Germany’s Foreign Minister called Sybiha and told him about the results of the negotiations26.09.26, 23:55 • 17636 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
NATO
United Nations
New York City
Germany
Ukraine